A college student showed off her humble living space, which had nothing but a mattress and groceries

The young lady said that she hopes to improve the one room into a warm and welcoming space

The online community reacted to the post, with many encouraging her not to give up

A college student shared her humble beginnings in one room. Images: @Mbalenhle Mabucy Buthelezi

A college student took to Facebook to share their humble rental living space. They said they hope to upgrade the space later this year.

Facebook user, Mbalenhle Mabucy Buthelezi posted the pictures of her room on a page called Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen. In the photos, one can clearly see that the student is starting from scratch.

The one room had no furniture whatsoever, except for the wardrobe that she presumably found there. The space had a mattress, which was placed on the floor. Her two-plate stove and food were also placed on the floor because there were no cupboards to store them.

College student shows humble living space

See the Facebook pictures below:

Netizens encouraged the student

The online users flooded the comment section, with many offering words of encouragement to the college student.

@Cebokazi Merile commented:

"We start somewhere.....all the best on your studies."

@Grace Mbedzi applauded:

"Proud of you."

@Phindile Senye said:

"Humble beginnings my dear, most of us started there, keep it up the good work."

@Nchaks Van der Molf encouraged:

"As long as you understand the reason why you're there,then focus on your studies."

@Thulani KaMagalela complemented:

"I like how you neatly organized your items and you seem like clean and neat person. God luck in your studies."

