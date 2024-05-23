A TikTok user took to the app to share what she ordered on Takealot compared to what she got

The item the lady purchased was a multifunctional adjustable computer desk table and bedside table with wheels

People in the video's comment section showed interest in the product, calling the item convenient

A woman shared what she ordered from Takealot. Images: @chumie_sa

Source: Instagram

Netizens seemed to be on the same page when a woman shared the Takealot item she ordered and received.

Internet user Chumisa M went to her TikTok account (@chumie_sa) to post about her online find. She shared two pictures. The first photo showed what Chumisa set her eyes on — a multifunctional adjustable computer desk table and bedside table with wheels. Although a mouthful, it appeared convenient in its advertising picture.

The multifunctional table seems best suited for those who work with laptops but do not desire to leave their comfortable space for a regular desk.

Chumisa's second picture shows exactly what she got from Takealot. However, the online shopper has white frames instead of the black frames seen in the first picture.

The satisfied customer captioned her post:

"This table was such a great idea. I don't have to leave my bed to get some work done."

See the woman's Takealot purchase in the pictures below:

The Takealot purchase pleased the woman. Images: @chumie_sa

Source: TikTok

Netizens show interest in Takealot purchase

Many people gathered in the woman's comment section to state how intriguing the item was.

@xola_emz said to Chumisa:

"Sana, convinience at its best."

@w.y.n3 shared what would happen if they had to buy the multifunctional desk:

"I'll type two paragraphs and get some sleep."

Chumisa laughed and responded:

"You’ll never get anything done that way."

@missbontle_5 was glad to have added the item to their Takealot cart, as they said:

"I'm waiting for my order. It looks cosy."

Woman's Takealot mini stepper gets people talking

In a related article, Briefly News reported about a woman who went on TikTok to show social media users a R598 mini stepper she found on Takealot.

According to Takealot, the Mini Stepper Fitness Exercise Machine (as it is called) features a hydraulic foot-climbing mechanism and a computer monitor and does not occupy much space.

