Young Teacher Seeks Other Ways to Earn Multiple Streams of Income to Add to Salary
- Times are tough and many are feeling the need to have another means of income besides their day job
- A young teacher shared a post asking TikTok users to plug her and others with side hustle jobs to do for extra income
- While some social media users shared silly comments, some gave her advice on many things she can try
As the electricity unit price rose with bread priced around R20, it is no surprise that many South Africans are looking for side hustles to help boost their salaries.
A TikTok user under the handle @fisokuhlebhengu took to the popular platform to ask for advice on side hustle ideas she could try to boost her teacher income.
Times are tough for many South Africans
The struggle to make ends meet does not only affect those who are jobless, as many employed South Africans struggle to survive on their salaries.
Watch the video:
Social media users plugged the hun on hustles to try
The TikTok user's post attracted many responses from commenters who advised many side hustle tips, with a few sharing silly jokes.
User @thobeka_mazuma advised:
"Open a salon at your area, hire at least 6 people to pay R1 000 for a chair, that's R6k a month. After 6 months, open another one in another area. I started doing that in March, I'm opening my second one soon."
User @.mrbiggs shared his hustle, detailing:
"Nna, I built eight rooms, getting R2 590 from each room."
User @syabongambonani39 commented:
"Internet cafe business, not much, but I do printing, copies, scanning, CV typing, email. Anything you need regarding internet, I hustle with it."
User @lesegoqothwane suggested:
"Go abroad for a year or two."
User @greyaries noted:
"Try teaching online when you’re free."
User @usermalebogeng added:
"You're already a teacher and know content for sure, do YouTube videos."
