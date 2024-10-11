A group of elderly women who attended a funeral showed that they can also do hard labour

The ladies took spades and closed the grave while the men stood on the side, watching them

The online community reacted to the video, with many applauding the strong women

Elderly ladies closed a grave at a funeral. Images: @mmanewamatwin/ TikTok, @Alan Thornton/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

A video of elderly women with spades at a funeral has made rounds on social media.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @mmanewamatwin, the elderly women are at a funeral. As the people sang at the graveyard, men stood aside and the women took spades and started closing the person's grave.

This is regarded as a men's job in most cases but the women showed that they can also do it. It was not clear if it was related to culture or if they voluntarily just wanted to do it for the sake of doing it. Nonetheless, it was out of the usual and gathered some attention.

Elderly women close grave with spades while men stood aside

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens applaud the strong women

The video gained over one million views, with many online users stunned by the women. See the comments below:

@Shades_Of_hail wrote:

"The only time l saw this was when she was killed from gbv 🥺and to honour her they didn’t let a man bury her."

@CandY commented:

"Very demure very strong very independent."

@ngwetsi ya Bakgatla shared:

"Nothing is impossible. women can also do their best."

@Miss Dee ❣️ laughed:

"It can never be me shame 😭😭😭 please God save me 😅😅😅😅."

@Mogale said:

"Yah neh,50/50 is happening."

@zamilemhlongo stanned:

"50/50...well done bomama🙏."

@makgotso mofokeng applauded:

"Well done mums."

Woman impressed with her vocals at a funeral

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who led an Afrikaans song at a funeral.

A TikTok video by @keanakellermanvanheerde1 shows people at a funeral. The young woman in the video led everyone in a mournful song to send off the deceased. Many people were impressed by the singing at the funeral. Netizens commented on the video, saying they did not know how the coloured population carries out funerals.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News