Up and Away: Young Female Pilot Inspires Internet With Breathtaking Video

A 21-year-old female pilot proudly showed that the sky wasn't the limit and not exclusive to men in the field

The inspiring TikTok video saw the young woman flying an aircraft and showing people the beautiful views below

Many people on the internet loved her online post and shared positive messages and compliments in the comment section

Women continue to demonstrate that roles once considered exclusive for men are equally achievable, breaking stereotypes with confidence and skill.

One striking example is a talented female pilot who showcased her abilities and inspired online viewers.

Up in the clouds

Using the TikTok handle @deliaxp, a 21-year-old woman named Delia shared an enlightening video of herself up in the sky and controlling an aircraft herself.

The short clip also showed the breathtaking views below, allowing people to appreciate nature from a different perspective.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Female pilot inspires the internet

Thousands of social media users loved the young lady's post and headed to the comment section to express their thoughts.

@barillabhaddie shared with Delia:

"You are so cool. I love seeing black women as pilots."

@rjax73 stated with love:

"You are so many dreams come true."

@antiquatednrd wrote in the comments:

"This is amazing! Keep enjoying the skies!"

@quo2020 was in awe and had two things to say:

"The view is breathtaking, and you are beautiful."

After watching Delia's video, @mercyln613 shared their experience of wanting to work in the clouds:

"So sweet. My dad was a pilot back in the 1960s. I wanted to be one, too, but back in the 1970s, girls were discouraged from becoming pilots. I was offered an air hostess course, which I turned down. Imagine!"

An appreciative @thecakeandthediamond said:

"The collective is so proud of you, sweets. Thank you for encouraging me to continue to chase my dreams at my big old age!"

