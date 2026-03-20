Auxillia Komichi is a microinfluencer, growing her name as a relatable fashion creator and personal shopper

Her content blends soft, feminine style with real-life shopping plugs that make fashion feel easy and accessible

She shares practical advice for dressing for the season, from layering hacks to budget-friendly wardrobe upgrades

Briefly News got the opportunity to chat with Auxillia about her journey, content and love for fashion

Personal shopper and content creator, Auxillia Komichi, rocking her outfits. Image: @auxillia.komichi

Source: Instagram

If you’ve ever needed outfit inspos that actually make sense, Auxillia Komichi is that girl. Scrolling through her socials, you’ll find sleek and timeless looks. The 33-year-old personal shopper based in Cape Town is big on sharing plugs, whether it’s flowy kaftans from Jet or cute, structured bags from Steve Madden. The vibe is clear: look good without doing the most.

As a mom of three, she already has her hands full, but fashion has always been part of her life. The influencer has been putting outfits together and experimenting with different looks for years.

Over time, people around her began to notice. Friends and family started asking for help with shopping and styling. Those small favours slowly grew into a consistent hustle and a niche brand that her loyal followers turn to for fashion advice and budget finds.

A large part of her audience connects with her because her content keeps the everyday girl in mind. In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Auxillia said fashion is about looking and feeling good in whatever you wear.

How does a personal shopper work daily?

She shared why she chose this career and how she approaches everything she does, from the content she posts to working with clients.

“Honestly, my inspiration came from seeing how much confidence the right outfit can give someone. A lot of people love fashion but don’t always have the time or patience to shop. I love stepping in to make the process easier.”

Auxillia describes her style as feminine, polished, and a little classic. She loves dresses, structured pieces, and cute handbags. That vibe influences how she shops, but she always makes sure her clients’ personalities come through.

“The most important thing for me is making sure each client’s personality and their lifestyle come through.”

The job is not monotonous for Auxillia, and that’s exactly what she loves about being a personal shopper. Some days she’s out in stores, searching for the perfect pieces for her clients or spotting good deals. Other days, she’s online sourcing items, conceptualising looks, and creating fashion content.

Watch one of Auxillia's viral TikTok posts below:

Easy ways to build a stylish wardrobe

As South Africa transitions into autumn and winter, Auxillia shared insights on fashion trends for the colder seasons.

“This autumn and winter, we’re seeing a lot of beautiful classic pieces. Oversized coats, cosy knitwear, boots and rich neutral tones like camel, olive green, chocolate and deep burgundy are trending."

She said layering is also a major theme this season, which is great because it allows you to stay warm while still looking put together. Auxillia’s top fashion tips for building a wardrobe on a budget are all about being smart and intentional:

Start with strong basics: “I always say a great wardrobe starts with good staples,” she explained. Invest in items like a quality coat, a blazer, knitwear, boots and well-fitting jeans or trousers. Update your wardrobe smartly: Updating your wardrobe doesn’t always mean spending a lot of money. Adding one or two key pieces, like a coat or handbag, can refresh your entire look. Shop with purpose: She encourages people to avoid impulse buying. Choose items you can wear in different ways and over a long period. Look out for deals: There are so many great places to find fashion deals. Auxillia highlighted stores like Zara, Jet, and Foschini because they often have seasonal sales worth checking out. Focus on versatility when on a budget: If you’re shopping on a budget, focus on versatile pieces first. Build a wardrobe where everything works together. Avoid impractical buys: She said one of the biggest mistakes is buying things that look great but aren’t practical. Choose pieces you can layer and wear often.

Auxillia Komichi serves effortless style while keeping it comfy, pairing denim on denim with clean kicks. Image: @auxillia.komichi

Source: Instagram

Social media played a big role in her growth, helping her reach more people and build her brand. It is also where clients can find her and connect with her services. She shared this final note:

“For anyone interested in becoming a personal shopper, I’d say start where you are. Help friends or family with styling, share fashion tips online, and build your confidence and eye for style."

More featured stories about viral retail moments

An Irish woman visiting South Africa had an unexpected reaction when she stepped into Woolworths for the first time.

One TikToker’s Jam Clothing shopping trip was a hot topic on the timeline, with viewers eager to know the location of the store.

A woman’s recommendation of a Joburg bed shop was all the rage, thanks to its impressive bedroom essentials.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News