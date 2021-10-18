Former president Jacob Zuma reportedly hosted a secret meeting at a Durban casino with some of his close associates

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has since refuted reports about a secret meeting, saying Zuma has enough locations that he doesn't need to hold secret meetings in public locations

Zuma's loyal supporters have taken to social media in his defence while other South Africans found it strange that Zuma is healthy enough to travel to a casino

DURBAN - Reports have speculated that former President Jacob Zuma's outing at Sibaya Casino in Durban over the was actually a secret meeting.

Pictures of Zuma out and about in Durban were posted by a well-known publication that stated Zuma met up with his allies such as Carl Niehaus, who was recently reinstated as an employee of the African National Congress at Luthuli House and Dudu Meyeni, who is the ex-chairperson of SAA.

Former President Jacob Zuma's supporters are backing him over his alleged secret meeting at a Durban casino. Image: Nic Bothma

Msholozi, who is currently out on medical parole, had to first get the go-ahead from the Department of Correctional Services to leave his homestead in Nkandla before he could meet up with old friends, reports TimesLIVE.

Jacob Zuma Foundation denies Zuma's casino lunch was a 'secret' meeting

The Jacob Zuma foundation has refuted allegations that Zuma has a secret meeting. The organisation says Zuma would not hold a secret meeting in a public space, according to a report by News24.

Mzwanele Manyi, the foundation's spokesperson, went on to say the Zuma is not limited to the number of locations he can hold his meetings in secret.

He went on to call reports about Msholozi's outing stupid and failing to distinguish between house arrest and medical parole.

South Africans discuss Zuma's casino lunch on social media

Msholozi's followers have taken to social media to defend his lunch outing with his friends. Many see nothing wrong with the former president going out to a casino.

Some people wondered if Zuma going out to a casino would not have an effect on his health.

@TellUnknown said:

"I knew once President Jacob Zuma is back the thumaminions will come out of their shells. Ubaba can't even go to a casino to eat lunch without sphithiphithi."

@ian_kruger said:

"What was he doing there? He is too sick to be in jail? He should be in bed at Nkandla, not in casinos."

@Isaac67310191 said:

"Leave Zuma alone the are plenty of things that are happening."

@MzwandileShaba4 said:

"The same thing happened with Schaabir Shaik after medical parole he was seen playing golf after he was brought home in an ambulance assuming he was half past dead, classic."

@TmanGuyu said:

"So when you're sick, you are no longer going out here in Azania. Some journalists are just a wasteful expenditure."

@SabeloComputer said:

"If it was secret, how did they know and how did they get those pictures? Even correctional services was informed about such a planned meeting."

@NtshengedzeniMu said:

"Kunzima ukuba uZuma, next time they will be writing about him finishing his food because sick people don't normally finish their food. I still ask, what did he do to WMC that they want him dead?"

@NyaopeBoi said:

"Zuma is a free man just like the murderer De Klerk, deal with it. At least Zuma is no mass murderer."

Jacob Zuma spotted at Casino while on medical parole, was allegedly there for a meeting

Briefly News previously reported that former president Jacob Zuma was seen at Sibaya Casino on Saturday night. Zuma is out on medical parole, he had been in prison serving a 15-month jail sentence.

He was allegedly there to attend a meeting. His appearance at the casino raised eyebrows but he had not breached his parole conditions according to the Department of Correctional Services. R

Zuma is allowed out of his home to attend meetings and visit restaurants, however, he cannot consume any illegal substances.

The South African reported that Zuma told his adoring fans that he could not address them in person due to the strict terms of his bail.

