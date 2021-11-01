South Africans Ask Each Other to Vote Wisely in Municipal Elections

South Africans on Twitter have been sharing their reasons why it is important to vote wisely in today's municipal elections

The top trending topics for the local government election are #VoetsekANC, #VoteActionSA and #VoteEFF

Not only are regular South Africans tweeting about the election, but politicians are getting involved and voicing their opinions about one another too

South Africans have taken to Twitter to encourage each other to make wise decisions when choosing who to vote for in today's municipal election.

Not only is Election Day trending on Twitter today, but also #VoetsekANC and #Vote ActionSA as South Africans express their dislike for the governing party and their support for the opposition.

Besides expressing their support for their political party of choice, many South Africans have also used the platform to convey the importance of voting itself, stating that this is an opportunity for people to become active citizens and make their voice heard.

South Africans have urged each other to make their vote count this election day. Image: RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images.

South Africans voice their support for ActionSA

ActionSA supporters have been vocal on Twitter today, using the platform to share why they believe the party is the best choice for local government.

@halalisanix said:

"#VoteActionSA I am happy to have contributed in this party's success. I won't lie, I was hypnotised by the ANC for a sec and I am glad I snapped out of it."

@Kagiso_Selah shared:

"I appeal to my fellow young people in Joburg townships and suburbs, let's go out in numbers to vote for @ActionSA. Let's give @HermanMashaba a chance to emancipate us from the shackles of the corrupt ANC. Let's return Joburg to its former glory. #ActionSA #VoteActionSA"

@Nemza007 said:

"Let us all go out there in numbers and vote against corruption, vote against empty promises since 1994. We have always been promised "a better life for all" since 1994, yet things are going from bad to worse. #VoetsekANC #VoteActionSA"

EFF supporters tweet their opinions

Those in favour of the EFF also managed to create a trending topic, #VoteEFF. Here are some of the opinions voiced using the hashtag:

@nurse_thapelo shared:

"I’m so sick today I didn’t wanna go vote, but seeing my mom getting ready to go vote and knowing very well she’s gonna vote for ANC after I’ve begged her so much not to, motivated me to get up and go vote for EFF. #VoteEFF"

@mafiwa2 believes:

"When you vote against tenders and outsourcing of work, you vote for yourself. Vote EFF today. #VoteEFF"

@Felicity_M2 said:

"It's election day and I just voted! The turnout is abysmal but we move. #VoteEFF"

#VoetsekANC bags top spot as trending topic

The hashtag #VoetsekANC is the top trending topic as many South Africans use it to express why people should vote out the ANC as well as the importance of voting wisely. Here's what some South Africans tweeted:

@BobbyMetele said:

"Yoh. Mere people are crying, people who don't have access to Twitter. People who struggle w/ voter literacy. ANC manipulates them! They're tired of ANC false promises. Tweeps, do the right thing man, go vote #VoetsekANC out! This is pure evil."

@joburgcentral shared:

"Let’s remind everyone that we had rolling blackouts at Stage 4 this week. The #corrupt #ANC has not added any new power to the grid in 3 years! An insurrection in July caused by the #criminal #Zuma cost SA billions & many jobs! No one is in jail for state capture! #VoetsekANC"

@ohsnapitsvuyo_p said:

"No matter what happens South Africans, let us ensure that the ANC becomes weaker after these elections. Let us finish this rubbish party! #VoetsekANC"

South African political parties hype each other up on social media

Briefly News reported earlier on various political parties tweeting about the municipal elections and responding to one another.

1 November marks the beginning of change. The country will be participating in the local government elections today and political parties are hyping their followers and supporters up.

Herman Mashaba of ActionSA, Julius Malema of the EFF, John Steenhuisen of the DA and Mmusi Maimane of the OneSA movement have shared posts online to push people to go out and vote for change. It seems as though the ANC is quiet, for now.

