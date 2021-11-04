The ANC holds onto its power in Senaone and Dlamini despite resident's recent displeasure with the party

Residents recently protested against poor service delivery, including the lack of electricity and water

Although it did not win with an outright majority, the ANC still enjoys a majority in the two wards

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Soweto has spoken through its vote as the ANC retains its seat at the political high table despite residents of the country's biggest urban township taking to the streets in protestation over poor service delivery on Monday.

Also, on Friday last week, the ANC was given a hostile reception when attempting to hold its final Siyanqoba election rally in Thokoza Park.

ANC Claim Soweto Wards Despite Protesters Blocking Roads: 'Expecting More Strikes'. Image: Alet Pretorious/ Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

But it emerged on Thursday, after the IEC's vote-counting process, that residents of Senaoane and Dlamini in Soweto voted for the party to hold onto power in their wards.

The rally was subsequently delayed as residents from both Senaoane and Dlamini blocked the roads leading to the venue.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

According to Daily Maverick, residents of Ward 22, including Chiawelo, Dube, Pimville and Dlamini, have been without a reliable power supply for the past two years.

Communities across Soweto blocked roads with rubble, burning tyres and stones. Nomzamo in Ward 30 was one of the communities affected by the lack of electricity and service delivery.

Many residents had vowed not to vote, and it seems they stuck to their guns. These concerns again came to a head amid low voter turnout at the Hitekani Primary School, where the IEC set up a sub-voting station for Monday's elections.

Among residents' concerns, the issue of water and electricity featured prominently. Despite the complaints, the ANC was left unhinged from its political rule.

TimesLIVE reported that votes for the party were not overwhelming but were enough to ensure the ANC still enjoys a majority in the wards.

The frustration with the residents of the two Soweto settlements was palpable on social media, as other voters aimed digs at their compatriots.

Saffas perplexed by move from Soweto residents

Briefly News jumped into the comments to unearth all the well-directed shots to the news story.

@SebinTdr wrote:

"Protesting and burnings things is a pastime for most Anc voters. It makes them Feel good."

@mnncedisi_chiya said:

"Next thing they will be blocking roads as always and going to threaten Ramaphosa home."

@AdvFloyd added:

"I swear if I come across those people protesting for service delivery I will help the police to shoot at them."

Ramaphosa gets booed by voters in Soweto as he arrives to cast vote amid low turnout

In related news, Briefly News recently reported that election proceedings came to a head at the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) sub-voting station in Chiawelo, Soweto, as President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived at a hostile reception on 1 November.

Incidentally, Ramaphosa was raised in Chiawelo and became his destination of choice amid the local government elections on Monday.

Briefly News understands voter turnout was scant compared to the 30 months before when community members turned out in their numbers during the national elections.

Ramaphosa was booed when arriving with his motorcade as residents mostly stayed away from voting stations, while others blocked the roads in protest, according to an earlier News24 report.

The report further noted that the entrance to the station saw many residents sporting Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and ActionSA regalia.

Source: Briefly.co.za