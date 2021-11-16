The Knysna Municipal Council failed to elect a speaker during its council meeting on Tuesday

The EFF's decision to abstain from the vote ensured that proceedings to elect a Speaker were deadlocked

The meeting to elect the Speaker will reconvene in sevens days, where it is hoped there will be a way forward

KNYSNA - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) ceased to vote at a council meeting to elect a Speaker at the Knysna municipal council on Monday.

According to News24, the party's failure to participate comes as parties dispute the formation of coalition governments in hung councils across the country.

'Interesting': EFF Pass Up Vote Resulting in Knysna Municipality Failing to Elect Speaker. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Holding its first council meeting after the local government elections, proceedings to elect a Speaker were deadlocked when the EFF abstained from voting.

Dion George, the Knysna municipal manager and Democratic Alliance (DA) constituency head, said the meeting to elect the Speaker would have to reconvene in a week.

However, should the council again fail to elect a chair, it would do so by tossing a coin, as dictated by the legislation.

The EFF's lone councillor Neil Louw said the party would abstain from taking part in the election due to being a disciplined member of the organisation.

Briefly News has it on good authority that at a media briefing on Tuesday, EFF leader Julius Malema said his party, whose negotiations for a coalition with the ANC broke down, would not vote for any candidate put forward by the ruling party.

At the council meeting, reports suggest the DA, which received eight seats in the municipal council following local government elections, according to EWN, nominated Julie Lopes, while the ANC put Mncedisi Skosana forward as its candidate for the position.

Both candidates received 10 votes amid a secret ballot. George implored parties that had voted with the ANC to vote in the best interests of the municipality and not for personal gain.

"The DA has attempted to establish a way forward by engaging with other parties to form a working coalition," said George.

"We regret that we were unable to meet the demands of a one-seat party whose conditions would result in a bankrupt municipality.

'Therefore, it seems likely that Knysna will continue to be governed by a corrupt ANC coalition."

@Sydney Lebea wrote:

"Coalition governments are not for boys. They require patience and tolerance."

@Raesibe Gail Monama said:

"That's what happens when you go around saying you can't work with certain structures. When you need them they will continue with what you asked for. These are egotistic times for those who feel sidelined."

@Liberty Nhlapo added:

"Lol. You cant blame the EFF-how do you vote with the people who don't want to work with you? ActionsSA should help them."

