As South Africans continue to celebrate with president Cyril Ramaphosa who entered a new age, Briefly News looks at his career highlights

Ramaphosa was born on November 17 1952 in Soweto and his career highlights tell a story of a man who has been resilient enough in his political journey

From serving as former president Nelson Mandela secretary to becoming a deputy president to Jacob Zuma, Ramaphosa is a man of integrity

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa is celebrating his 69th birthday on this day, Wednesday, November 17, and Briefly News looks at the five highlights of the African National Congress leader’s political career.

Born in Soweto back on November 17 1952, Ramapohosa was born as Matamela in Soweto in the township of Chiawelo. He is one of the most respected and credible leaders of the Republic of South Africa for his integrity and policies.

The head of state has received many messages from political leaders all over the world and Briefly News looks at the man’s previous history and roles that made him the credible leader he is today.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s political highlights

The former trade unionist launched his political journey with the Council of Unions of South Africa and that paved the way for a bright future for him

1. Cyril Ramaphosa starts union for mineworkers

Ramaphosa is a holder of a university degree and following the completion of his studies, he joined UCSA and served in the legal department. He was requested by UCSA in 1982 to form a trade union and that was named the National Union of Mineworkers which still exists even to this day.

2. Cyril Ramaphosa appointed as Nelson Mandela Secretary-General

Just prior to the first general and democratic elections back in 1994, Ramaphosa was elected to serve under the former president Nelson Mandela as an SG. Matamela was elected as the Secretary-General in 1991, thus also becoming the head of the negotiation team to end the notorious apartheid rule. He later became a member of parliament and was the chairperson of its Constitutional Assembly on 24 May 1994 and played a central role in the government of national unity.

3. Cyril Ramaphosa deputy president to Jacob Zuma

Between 2014 and 2018, the Chiawelo-born leader was selected to serve as former president Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma’s deputy both in the ANC and in government. He was sworn in by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng and would later take the reins after Msholozi was recalled in 2018.

4. Cyril Ramaphosa loses 1997 ANC presidency bid to Thabo Mbeki

In its 50th national conference, the African National Congress elected former leader, Thabo Mbeki as the new party president as he competed against the Venda-speaking leader. The conference was held in Mafikeng, North West province. There were more than 3000 delegates who represented the branches and provinces. Mandela voluntarily rejected a nomination during the proceedings, allowing Mbeki to emerge as a winner.

5. Ramaphosa wins ANC presidency in 2019

After failing to beat Mbeki, he announced his mission to stand for the presidency ahead of the 2017 national conference and he managed to oust Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. The businessman was also endorsed by members of the tripartite alliance in the form of COSATU and the National Union of Mineworkers. At the same time, he beat Zuma’s former wife by a margin of 2440 votes compared to 2261.

