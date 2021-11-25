President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated that the needs of South African citizens ought to be put first

Ramaphosa was engaging with polit9icals during a national assembly on Thursday

Ramaphosa said the national government will lend municipalities assistance to ensure they fulfil their responsibilities

President Cyril Ramaphosa is requesting leaders from all the parties to put the needs of South Africans beyond their own or those of politics.

His comments were sparked by the sensational outcomes from the local government elections, where the African National Congress (ANC) walked away as anything but the behemoth party of the recent era.

Cyril Ramaphosa has urged for the interests of ordinary South Africans should be prioritised.

Source: Twitter

Ramaphosa was giving answers to questions posed to him in the national assembly on Thursday. Among the many questions, an ANC Member of Parliament (MP) Sakhumzi Somyo posed an important question around how the government hopes to ensure stability moving ahead.

This is after the local polls resulted in an estimated 70 hung municipal councils. Ramaphosa told MPs that the election outcomes were indicative of South Africa finding its power.

“This is what the people want, and we must accept it regardless of whether we're happy with it or otherwise," said Ramaphosa.

While the country’s experience of coalition or minority government, at local government level, has not always been favourable, it is essential that we nevertheless make these council work, he said.

“For the sake of the people of our country who reside in these municipalities, we must ensure that these councils provide the services that people need and create an environment conducive to the growth of businesses and the creation of employment.

“Ultimately, this will depend on the political will, commitment and capabilities of the parties and the individuals running these municipalities,” he said.

Ramaphosa committed the national government to supporting all municipalities in ensuring that they fulfil their responsibilities to the people they were elected to serve.

This week Ramaphosa reached out to all the metro mayors to congratulate them on their victory. In many ways, Ramaphosa said his gesture was an attempt to depoliticise that local government sphere.

“In the end our people are just interested in service delivery and if they can get their water, roads, electricity, a clean town and their refuse removed, our people will feel that leaders are doing they can to look after them,” he said.

He said November 1 coincided with the coming into effect of the Municipal Structure Act 3 of 2021.

“The interventions that were introduced through these amendments will go a long way towards addressing many governance challenges that have been experienced by municipalities in our country and to ensure improved and sustained service delivery for all our communities.”

The act strengthened the code of conduct of councillors and makes it mandatory for all municipal councils to establish municipal public accounts offices.

He said: “I intend in the presidency to set up a unit that is just going to be focusing on our work as a nation on local government so that we bring more attention to the work that is being done and how the money is spent because I often get concerned that money gets returned to the fiscus without having been spent by local entities.”

Ramaphosa said he wants all those elected councillors, particularly those in service for the first time, to receive the proper orientation to effectively perform their duties as councillors. Specific roles and responsibilities entrusted to office bearers such as speakers, mayors, executive mayors and whips should be executed “with great commitment”.

“We are confident that these interventions will strengthen governance at local government level, however, the achievement of well-governed stable governments that provide quality services to all residents depends on effective relations between all political parties, stakeholders and the different spheres of government.”

Ramaphosa said he was particularly pleased to have heard many of the metro mayors say they are going to extend to various political parties so that they can work together.

“This is the time for us here at local government where we should put our people first and the interests of our parties last. If this is happens we will have much better service delivery in our local government sphere,” he said.

Ramaphosa said he was prepared to work with the opposition to ensure that there was service delivery.

He told those elected to focus on ensuring that there is service delivery for all.

“The jury is still out, one cannot at this point say one system will work better than another. Let us hope that these coalitions that have been struck will function for the full five years. For me, the worst would be if there are disruptions and instability but I can say from government level, we will not be seeking to disrupt or destabilise local government,” he said.

