Advocate Dali Mpofu took to Twitter with a video of claims made by Police Minister Bheki Cele during the SONA debate last week

According to Cele, Julius Malema and General Khehla Sitole worked together to plot his removal from the position of Minister of Police

Mpofu shared that Cele was "lying" and that he should be "ashamed of himself" for the comments he made

Advocate Dali Mpofu used social media to call Police Minister Bheki Cele out for claims he previously made. Mpofu shared a video of Cele speaking about EFF CIC Julius Malema allegedly plotting to remove him from his position with the help of National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole.

At this year's SONA debate, Cele alleged that Sitole and Malema met on 10 December, 2020 to have him "chased". Although the minister later withdrew his comments, the video of his accusations is still spreading like wildfire online.

Dali Mpofu has taken a strong stance against accusations made by Bheki Cele regarding Julius Malema. Image: Phill Magakoe and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Mpofu's caption of the video involved him stating that Cele was lying and that he "must be ashamed of himself", adding that the minister should repeat the inaccurate statements outside of Parliament.

According to TimesLIVE, Sitole slammed the accusations stating that he was both "shocked and dismayed" at the allegations. Mpofu's post was met with a number of responses from Mzansi social media users:

Dali Mpofu vs Twitter

This netizen believes that Mpofu's alleged inaccuracies are what causes supposed troubles in some of his cases but he was quickly shut down:

@mokala50 said:

"This is how you lose cases in court. He says 2020 and you are providing defence for 2021. Eish!"

@mtikazi_bungane wrote:

"Kanti le EFF is it an extension to Julius family affairs for the entire leadership to be involved in planning his family tombstones?"

@TheEazyEd asked:

"He says 10 December 2020, you say 10 December 2021... Which is which and what is who?"

Mpofu clears the air on his initial tweet

#HandsOffDaliMpofu trends online amidst calls for his removal from the JSC

In more news about Mpofu, Briefly News previously reported that Mpofu's conduct as a commissioner at the Judicial Service Commission came under heavy scrutiny with certain organisations stating that he should no longer be a part of the JSC.

Despite the heavy criticism from some of Mpofu's peers and Media24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson, who wrote an opinion piece targeting Mpofu, at least 20 advocates have come in defence of Mpofu.

According to TimesLIVE, in his op-ed, Basson referred to Mpofu as a “nincompoop” and a “scoundrel” and the advocates who wrote a letter in response to the remarks accused Basson of making remarks that had colonial racist undertones.

