SA politician Mbali Ntuli announced her resignation as a member of the Democratic Alliance and a member of the KZN legislature

Ntuli expressed in a letter shared online that it was time for change and opportunity for reflection and renewal

After over a decade as a public representative, she now looks forward to working with community leaders at grassroots level across the country

South Africa’s opposition party has lost another one of its prominent figures, as former KZN legislature member, Mbali Ntuli confirmed her resignation from the Democratic Alliance (DA) this morning.

After developing the DA’s profile in rural parts of KZN, Ntuli will now shift her focus towards assisting in the improvement of politics and community work at grassroots level.

Mbali Ntuli has stepped down from member of the DA. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

"Change is good. It provides an opportunity for reflection and renewal. It is in that spirit that I today inform you that I have tendered my resignation as a member of the Democratic Alliance and a member of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature," Ntuli said in a statement she shared online.

Ntuli also made mention of the challenges she faced in the party and said she was leaving with a sense of compassion for those who remained in the DA.

“I want to work with community leaders across South Africa to harness their potential to realise change. It is therefore time for me to take a break from formal politics to get back on the ground and help real change makers make our country better,” Ntuli said.

News24 reported that Ntuli has served the opposition political party for more than 10 years, having begun her political career in the DA's youth structure. She led the structure from 2013 and also served as a councillor.

South African online users, including former SA public protector, Thuli Madonsela shared their reactions to Ntuli’s resignation on Twitter.

@ThuliMadonsela3 commented:

“Blessings wherever you are going @mbalimcdust. I’m certain you’ll make a positive difference.”

@Emmy_Jiyane wrote:

“It's all reasonable that you also leave. As DA's black voters we left with Mashaba and we welcome you too. I hope you join the movement to make SA better. It's not gonna be easy or the same since ActionSA is very small, but hey we are ready, so I hope you join us.”

@Jonathank38 reacted:

“I got hammered yesterday for tweeting about people leaving the DA... All the best Mbali.”

@Saxonm8 commented:

“DA is slowly collapsing. The rate at which it's members are leaving tells something is not right.”

Ex-DA Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi causes stir nationally as he jumps ship to join ActionSA

In a separate story, Briefly News previously reported that former mayor of the Midvaal Local Municipality in Gauteng, Bongani Baloyi has bowed out of his longstanding political party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), to join ActionSA.

Responding to various speculations about his departure, Baloyi, who had served two terms as mayor, said he was nobody’s victim and did not base his decision on any discrepancies between himself and his former political party. Reports quoted him confirming that there were no hard feelings between him and the DA insisting that he wasn’t removed but instead left on good terms.

Baloyi is a South African politician. In 2013, he was elected executive mayor of the Midvaal Local Municipality. He was only 26 years old at the time, and he consequently became the youngest mayor in South Africa.

