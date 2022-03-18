Mmusi Maimane, the former leader of the Democratic Alliance has taken a swipe at former President Jacob Zuma

Maimane stated in a tweet that Zuma is not his moral compass after a fellow tweep asked him a question about his time in the DA

On social media, some South Africans agreed with the tweeps comments about Maimane being used by the DA to attract black votes

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - Mmusi Maimane, the leader of One SA Movement and the former leader of the Democratic Alliance took to social media to fire shots at former President Jacob Zuma, stating the Zuma is not his moral compass.

The comment about the former president comes after Maimane posted on his official Twitter page the the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance are no longer the same. The post was written in Zulu and it read:

"iANC ayisafani neDA ayisafani."

Mmusi Maimane says he doesn't use former President Jacob Zuma as a moral compass. Image: Gulshan Khan & Simon Maina

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

According to TimesLIVE, Maimane's post was in reaction to the resignation of the Mbali Nthuli from the DA on Thursday, 17 March. Following his tweet, a social media user reminded Maimane that Zuma had previously warned him that the DA was only using him, however, he did not listen at the time.

Maimane clapped back by say that Zuma is not his moral compass since the former president used taxpayer funds to build his mansion.

The post:

Another tweet user asked Maimane not to deflect from the question and asked whether he does not believe that he was used by white people in the DA to attract the black vote.

Maimane doubled down and said that he has already stated why he joined and left the DA and suggested that the tweet user should google those reasons.

The post:

South Africans weigh in on Maimane's clapbacks

@zeeeeo7 said:

"Zuma told @MmusiMaimane he's a victim of Apartheid. Mmusi denies the effects of Apartheid on himself."

@Simpaas said:

"He was told oksalayo."

@dasisira said:

"Zuma never knew that he was a pon himself used to derail the country, look where we are now."

@BlackAn65843366 said:

"We gave him up for Ramaphosa who doesn't care about black people because he thinks he is more white and live to impress only them with our life. But no one is complaining about him because he had a million in his account before becoming a president. What a fraudster."

@The_Njoko said:

"But here's the thing, he didn't fail. He guided the party to take control of metros outside of the WC for the first time. His mistake? He was naive when he thought he could repurpose the party to serve the poor. That's how he brought forward the Maimane experiment expiry date."

Mbali Ntuli resigns from the DA, shifts focus to local communities to harness SA's political strengths

Briefly News previously reported that South Africa’s opposition party has lost another one of its prominent figures, as former KZN legislature member, Mbali Ntuli confirmed her resignation from the Democratic Alliance (DA) this morning.

After developing the DA’s profile in rural parts of KZN, Ntuli will now shift her focus towards assisting in the improvement of politics and community work at grassroots level.

"Change is good. It provides an opportunity for reflection and renewal. It is in that spirit that I today inform you that I have tendered my resignation as a member of the Democratic Alliance and a member of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature," Ntuli said in a statement she shared online.

Source: Briefly News