Senior leader Makhosi Khoza is no longer part of ActionSA as the political organisation decided to terminate her membership

The political organisation states that following a disciplinary hearing it was decided that Khoza was not committed to the party

Some South Africans are wondering about what is happening in the political landscape, especially in the wake of Mbali Nthuli's resignation from the DA

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

DURBAN - ActionSA has reportedly kicked senior leader Makhosi Khoza out of the political organisation and has subsequently terminated her membership.

The party states that Khoza has brought the political organisation into disrepute as the main reason for giving her the boot.

ActionSA has terminated Makhosi Khoza's membership for her public spats. Image: @NkweMashamaite & @Adolph_89

Source: Twitter

According to TimesLIVE, in early January Khoza had a public outburst that was not well received by the party. Following the incident, ActionSA accused Khoza of intentionally acting in a manner that negatively affects the party, bringing the party to disrepute as well as acting in a way that brought division to the party.

The party made the decision to bring these charges forward to a disciplinary panel and following deliberations, the panel decide that Khoza was guilty of the charges against her.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The panel was chaired by Advocate Gill Benson and prosecuted by Ventjie Mentor who is ActionSA's Western Cape chairperson. The party finds that Khoza's actions were evidence that she did not care about the reputation of ActionSA but was more concerned with her own political growth, according to News24.

“There is no reasonable explanation for her continued abuse of the party, which she purports to promote,"

"Her loyalties do not lie with ActionSA and instead, lie with aspiring to grow her own political aspirations, at the great cost of her constituency and ActionSA.” said ActionSA in a statement.

Michael Beaumont, ActionSA national chairperson says they also found out that Khoza was in communication with an organisation that plans to allegedly "deal" with ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba.

Khoza was the KwaZulu-Natal ActionSA leader and even occupied a seat in the eThekwini municipality council.

South Africans weigh in on Makhosi Khosa's dismissal

@HlenganiHarry said:

"Action SA is a white people's organisation. They lead Black people from behind. If you disagree with them they take you out of the organisation."

@Cloones2wo said:

"What a lost soul, out there in the political wildeness."

@HlenganiHarry said:

"Action SA is a white people's organisation. They lead Black people from behind. If you disagree with them they take you out of the organisation."

@LonwaboMfundisi said:

"This lady could've shut her mouth and occupy the MP benches and chow our tax money in peace and forget the rest of the nonsense. Her moves aren't calculated in that political space, she does things with emotions."

@Ngalabesi9 said:

"This one will never last anywhere. Knowledgeable as it is of our politics but she is severely bereft of tact and timing."

@Lafanzo1 said:

"She simply doesn't take 'shit' so handlers got terrified. Mr Mashaba is just like any driver working in a company,"

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba rejects Mmusi Maimaine’s invite to publicly debate immigration issues

Briefly News previously reported that ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has slammed Mmusi Maimane's public debate invite on immigration issues in Mzansi. Mashaba claimed that the One SA Movement leader wants to score cheap political points.

Maimane's call for the debate was sparked by Mashaba's critisicm of the Democratic Alliance (DA) after the opposition party proposed amnesty for undocumented foreign nationals in the country.

Taking to Twitter, the former national DA leader suggested that opinionated media personality Redi Tlabi should moderate the debate on the hot topic.

Source: Briefly News