Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen was a guest on the latest episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG

The topics of discussion in the podcast ranged from Farmgate to Mmusi Maimane to loadshedding and Eskom

The DA leader claimed that loadshedding would never have been a reality if the DA had been in power in South Africa

John Steenhuisen appeared on Podcast and chill with MacG, where he discussed President Cyril Ramaphosa, Mmusi Mmainmane and loadshedding. Image: Esa Alexander/Sowetan & Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance leader appeared on the latest episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG on Thursday, 18 August.

Among other topics, the politician discussed President Cyril Ramaphosa, Mmusi Maimane, loadshedding and Eskom. The main opposition leader also highlighted the DA’s vision for South Africa, TimeLIVE reported.

During the podcast, Steenhuisen mentioned Ramaphosa and joked about how the president uses his house on the Phala Phala farm as a bank to store “the Phala Phala dollar bills.”

When pressed on the Phala Phala scandal, Steenhuisen spoke about how the DA contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Pretoria office.

The party asked the FBI to investigate the Phala Phala scandal saying that it was odd that President Ramaphosa had such a large sum of dollars hidden in his couch. They have yet to receive a response from the FBI.

The discussion moved on to Mmusi Maimane when MacG asked what pushed the DA to get rid of him. Steenhuisen pointed out that Mmusi resigned on his own accord.

According to the DA leader, a report that Maimane commissioned came back with recommendations that he chose to resign over. Steenhuisen went on to say the federal executive of the DA asked Maimane to stay on, but he refused.

The conversation inevitably turned to loadshedding, and Steenhuisen proclaimed that it would have never happened under the DA’s watch.

The DA leader pointed to the lack of competition in the energy space as a real problem that impedes the resolution of the energy crisis.

He framed the Eskom problem as an analogy about cellphone providers, saying that if there was one cellphone provider in South Africa, that company would treat customers however they liked with no consequences because consumers would have no alternatives. To Steenhuisen, this is exactly what Eskom is doing.

When asked about his solutions to loadshedding, Steenhuisen said it's being worked on in Cape Town. The solution involves bringing independent power producers onto the grid and allowing them to provide electricity.

Steenhuisen added:

“We are already one loadshedding level below the rest of the country. So when Joburg is on loadshedding level one, there is no loadshedding in Cape Town.”

South Africans react

South Africans enjoyed Steenhuisen's appearance on Podcast and Chill but some people said that regardless of the sense the politician made, they would never vote for the DA.

Here are some comments:

@Siyanda_Sibiya1 said:

“A great interview from John Steenhuisen. So relaxed and funny (and maybe drunk even). Nice of MacG to bring him. The DA is still not getting my vote though.”

@HopaMbasi commented:

“Hayshem John I got to give it to you. YOU MADE SENSE and for a change a politician that knows what they are talking about. Well done. You have gained votes that is no doubt.”

Source: Briefly News