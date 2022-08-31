Gauteng Premier David Makhura and his executives will undergo polygraph tests to ensure they are corruption free

The tests form part of the premier's lifestyle audits which will root out corruption and set the “gold standard” for officials

Makhura said the audits will fully assess the executive’s income, assets, and competence to ensure they are fit to hold office

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura plans to root out corruption in the province by subjecting himself and his executives to polygraph tests. The tests are set to begin in September and are part of the premier’s lifestyle audits.

Makhura said he wants the “gold standard” from his MECs, who requested the tests to ensure that they were committed and not looting funds. The State Security Agency previously conducted tests and found no illicit activity.

He said the tests would enable his executives to get full security clearance once the tests are concluded. Makhura said the polygraph test is the final process of the lifestyle audits, according to News24.

The premier said the tests were crucial and wanted the Gauteng executive committee to set a precedent. He said before being appointed as executives; people must undergo lifestyle audits.

The audits will fully assess the executive’s income, assets, and competence. While polygraph tests have not been proven scientifically accurate, the premier is convinced that they will give him the desired results.

EWN reported the audits would give precedents to departments with bigger budgets, such as education and health. Makhura added that the lifestyle audits would be for all managers and staff in the management.

South Africans react to the audits:

@AndromedaAdvent said:

“The polygraph tender will be given to corrupt comrades. What’s the use?”

@FreddyAdam13 commented:

“Stop wasting state resources on cr*p.”

@BrentS2 posted:

“You don’t need lie detector tests. Once an official drives a vehicle above his/her pay grade or lives in an area they cannot or should not be able to afford - and there is no logical explanation for this - we must investigate the source of their income.”

@victorvheerden added:

“With an ANC cadre operating the detector.”

