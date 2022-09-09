President Cyril Ramaphosa will not let the backlash stop him from moving ahead with the Letsema Campaign

The President will continue filling potholes over the weekend as the campaign heads to Tzaneen, Limpopo

Opposition leaders like Mmusi Maimane have called the campiang embarrassing after images surfaced that showed Ramaposa fixing a gravel road

TZANEEN - President Cyril Ramaphosa plans to forge ahead with his Letsema campaign in Limpopo regardless of the backlash he received this week over "patching potholes on a gravel road".

Despite the criticism he has received, President Cyril Ramaphosa will travel to Tzaneen, Limpopo, to repair more potholes as part of the ANC's Letsema Campaign. Image: Michele Spatari / AFP

Ramaphosa will be heading to Tzaneen to fix dilapidated roads with local African National Congress (ANC) leaders and party members.

The ANC announced the next leg of the Letsema campaign through a poster embellished with the ANC's colours and published on the party's Twitter feed.

The ANC said:

“President Cyril Ramaphosa will, this coming Saturday, continue to lead the Letsema campaign in Limpopo,”

According to TimesLIVE, the campaign was launched in Mangaung, Free State, on 23 April. The Letsema campaign aims to bring structures of the ANC to the forefront of addressing community problems like service delivery and social inclusion.

The campaign was ridiculed over the week after images surfaced of Ramaphosa filling a pothole with tar on a gravel road.

EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu added his two cents on the campaign images asking which road was being repaired.

Shivambu said:

"What level of desperate grandstanding is this? We knew things are bad, but not to these embarrassing levels."

OneSA leader Mmusi Maimane also slammed the ANC, asking them if they were not embarrassed by the display.

South African react to Letsema Campaigns epic fail.

South Africans also weighed in on Maimane's tweet to the ANC.

Here are some comments:

@politicsblahbla said:

"Which is more embarrassing: CR filling a pothole in Delmas with naive dedication or CR inspecting boreholes drilled by Gift of the Givers in Gqeberha. I think he forgot he is the president and the one in charge of more than a million public servants."

@BlaqMarvl added:

"These are all signs of a failed state. While other nations are celebrating significant technological advancements, SA under the @MYANC is celebrating fixing potholes. What a shame!"

@Mo_Manganyi commented:

"Things we do when we’ve run out of ideas "

