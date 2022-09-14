Two political parties want Advocate Dal Mpofu to be investigated for threatening impeachment inquiry chairperson Richard Dyantyi

The Democratic Alliance and Freedom Front Plus Memebers of Parliament are appalled at Mpofu's conduct at the inquiry

Some South Africans are on Mpofu's side and believed that he was provoked by Dyantyi, while others say the advocate was disrespectful

CAPE TOWN - Political organisations are calling for Advocate Dali Mpofu to be investigated after he threatened Richard Dyantyi, who is the chairperson of suspended Busiswe Mkhwebane's impeachment inquiry.

The Democratic Alliance and Freedom Front want Advocate Dali Mpofu to be investigated for threatening Richard Dyantyi. Images: Brenton Geach& Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The heated exchange between Mpofu and Dyantyi happened on Tuesday, 13 September, after Mpofu informed the inquiry that his client, Mkhwebane, would not be able to attend proceedings.

According to TimesLIVE, Mpofu requested that the inquiry be postponed for the week because Mkhwebane was going to see a doctor; however, Dyanyti denied his request.

Mpofu got angry and accused Dyanyti of abusing him. He told the inquiry's chair that he was more senior and he only tolerated Dyanyti because he was the chairperson.

“The only reason I’m tolerating what you’re doing to me is for the interest of the client, otherwise you’re not entitled to abuse me like you’re abusing me," ranted Mpofu.

The Democratic Alliance and the Freedom Front Plus (VF+) want Mpofu to be investigated for his conduct. DA’s MP Annelie Lotriet stated that Mpofu violated the Powers, Privileges and Immunities Act which states that members of Parliament cannot be threatened while exercising their duties.

FF+ Chief Whip Dr Corne Mulder added that what Mpofu did was unheard of and he should be probed.

"He is an officer of the high court, he should know better, and I want this investigated in terms of the powers and privileges act and take the necessary steps,” said Mulder.

Here are some clips:

South Africans weigh in

@_AfricanSoil said:

"He appears to have a serious psyche problem, hope he gets the help he needs."

@Maikojai said:

"When the Legal Practice Council agreed that Mpofu telling a (female) colleague to shut up was not rude, insulting and disrespectful, it would always be downhill. And here we are."

@SiphoPhendu said:

"And Richard is NOT easily threatened, and Dali knows he's doing it for the cameras."

@melvinphuti said:

"@ThabisoTema was making it as if Dali is the unreasonable one in his morning show today. This TT chap has a clear agenda against people with a certain political affiliation. He invited the chair and cleansed him in the eyes of the public. What a disgrace, nauseating bias."

