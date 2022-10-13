The African National Congress is gunning after the City of Ekurhuleni Executive Mayor Tania Campbell

The ruling party is accusing Campbell of racialising service delivery and leaving out the townships

South Africans are not surprised that Campbell is on the chopping block, with some residents saying things are worse in Ekurhuleni

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Ekurhuleni Executive Mayor Tania Campbell is the latest Democratic Alliance (DA) mayor on the chopping block.

The City of Ekurhuleni Executive Mayor Tania Campbell could lose her job as the ANC files for a motion of no confidence against her. Images: @City_Ekurhuleni

Source: Twitter

The African National Congress (ANC) submitted a motion of no confidence against Campbell on Thursday, 13 October, and accused her of racialising service delivery in the metro.

ANC chief whip in the metro councillor Jongizizwe Dlabathi stated that Campbell's leadership townships in Ekurhuleni have been neglected regarding service delivery, reports News24.

Dlabathi added that the DA's approach to the budget has been "anti-pro-poor" by removing the free basic electricity policy. The motion of no confidence was tabled by an ANC councillor Khehla Mdlala who said it was time to bid the mayor farewell.

The DA's federal chairperson, Helen Zille, has rubbished the ANC's allegations and stated that the party always makes such claims when trying to unseat the ANC. Zille believes that the ANC has made better offers to DA's coalition partners, which will mean that the communities' needs will not be considered.

According to EWN, the DA's coalition partner ActionSA predicted that the ANC will try to overthrow the multi-party coalition in Ekurhuleni after successfully ousting former Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse.

The parties have not been able to see eye to eye since what transpired in the City of Joburg and even took jabs at each other in the media. The ANC plans to run the City of Ekurhuleni by sharing power with the Economic Freedom Fighters.

South Africans weigh in

@NtokozoZN2 said:

"There hasn't been any difference with these DA Mayors, Mashaba is the only ex-DA mayor where you noticed changes."

@Lindsay1509 said:

"ANC has smelled blood after the mayor Mpho coup and are ready to try again. Just another day in a mafia-run country."

@ron_rmac said:

"ANC can't win the elections, so they koggel afterwards and buy them - that's not the will of the people! ANC should not govern anywhere!"

@Thabithesavage1 said:

"Thank god ,it's about bloody time."

@magadze_rendani said:

"She was serving half of the city so it's serves her right."

@Masenyani said:

"I hope that when it happens, she can accept the outcome and move on."

@LiberalsAreNaiv said:

"Long overdue, Tania Campbell brought Western Cape tendencies of only looking after the middle class and the affluent. Under this # DA-led coalition, living @City_Ekurhuleni is extremely expensive and unaffordable for an ordinary black person."

Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell slips up and accidentally condones racism

Briefly News previously reported that Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell put her foot in her mouth when confusing the word "condemn" with "condone" while addressing Tembisa residents.

EWN reported that earlier this week, the inhabitants of Tembisa took to the streets to protest the increase in water and electricity tariffs. The residents demanded that the Ekurhuleni mayor come out and publicly address them.

In a video that has since gone viral, the mayor says she condones violence and racism within the city of Ekurhuleni. A resident can be heard correcting her in the background, which she swiftly does, but it is too little too late, the damage has already been done.

