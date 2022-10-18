ActionSA announced former Democratic Alliance member Zwakele Mncwango as its new KwaZulu-Natal leader

The announcement comes a week after Mncwangos departure from the DA

Mncwango expressed excitement over the prospect of working with a party that aligns with his vision for South Africa

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

DURBAN - ActionSA has welcomed former Democratic Alliance leader Zwakele Mncwango with a shiny new position.

Ex-DA Leader Zwakele Mncwango joined ActionSA as the party's new provincial chairperson in KZN. Image: @DknMohammed & Phill Magakoe

Source: UGC

Mncwango left the leading opposition party last week after resigning as the DA's representative in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature.

ActionSA, on Monday, 17 October, announced that Mncwango would be joining the party as the provincial chairperson in KwaZulu-Natal, a position that has been vacant for months.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba voiced trust in Mncwango's leadership ability in the build-up to the 2024 national elections, SABC News reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mashaba insisted that the defection of DA party members to ActionSA was not motivated by financial gain. The ActionSA leader added that the defectors relinquish better salaries to join the party because they are committed to rebuilding South Africa.

According to News24, the former DA leader said he was pleased to join ActionSA because the party's vision for a better South Africa aligned with his ambitions for the nations.

Mncwango's switch in allegiance comes hot on the heels of a quarrel between the two parties, with came to a head on Monday, 17 October.

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal threatened legal action over ActionsSA's claims that it tried to bribe the parties councilor from Newcastle.

South Africa reacts to Zwakele Mncwango switching sides

Some South Africans are pleased that Mncwango joined ActionSA.

Here are some comments:

@mbuso_siera commented:

"A great individual who is an engineer and an experienced politician."

@JDP_53 added:

"Another one bites the dust, and another one jumps, and another one jumps, hey dont trust them Jumpers sell themself to the highest bidder "

@LMQEDAZWE claimed:

"Now, do you blame us when we keep voting for the ANC because these other parties are run like spaza shops."

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said he’s here to stay amid exit rumours, SA called him out for “flip-flopping”

In another story, Briefly News reported that the leader of ActionSA, Herman Mashaba, refuted claims that he would leave the political party if it formed a coalition with the African National Congress (ANC).

His comments come after recently sharing on a radio interview that he would step aside if Actioners planned to work with the ANC. Mashaba said if his members engage with the ruling party, ActionSA would have to operate without him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News