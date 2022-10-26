Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov's R6 billion superyacht will be allowed entry into South Africa

The South African government responded to calls to block the mega yacht from docking in Cape Town and said it has no obligation to do so

Some South Africans are okay with the government's decision, while others allege that officials have been bribed

CAPE TOWN - The South African government will not bar Russian oligarch Alexey Mordashov's R9 billion superyacht from docking at the Cape Town port, says the Office of the Presidency.

Alexey Mordashov's R6 billion superyacht will be allowed to dock in Cape Town if South African immigration laws are followed. Images: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg & Lam Yik

The Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya stated no one has the right to block Mordashov from landing on SA shores, as long as he abides by the country's immigration laws.

During a media briefing on Tuesday, 25 October, Magwenya explained that South Africa has no obligation to impose sanctions on an individual not sanctioned by the United Nations (UN).

Magwenya added that the United States of America and Europe had imposed sanctions on specific jurisdictions; however, South Africa does not have to follow them, reports TimesLIVE.

“For as long as individuals abide by our immigration laws, we have no reason to prevent entry into South Africa,” said Magwenya.

The presidency's response comes after City of Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis called on the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, to block the 141-metre mega yacht from entering South African shores.

According to BBC, Western countries have imposed sanctions on more than 1000 Russian individuals and businesses in response to Russia's war in Ukraine. Mordashov, one of Russia's wealthiest people, was sanctioned by Western countries for his links to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The billionaire has been critical of these sanctions, saying that he has very little influence and involvement in Russia's politics. Mordshov has many business interests in Russia, from steel, banking and even media.

South Africans weigh in

@ThivhilaeliMk2 said:

"Interesting international law precedent that precludes a non-player with absolutely no competency in IR whatsoever, from putting pressure to bear on the national government. I wonder who whispered in their ear. Their silence on Palestine is telling."

@Rend80 said:

"Russians have never done wrong in Africa, unlike Europe, so Russia will always be welcome."

@Mikeparkji11 said:

"Wouldn’t be surprised to hear that all the outstanding @MYANC salaries have all been paid in the next couple of days."

@Shuaib16503479 said:

"Hahahaha South Africa bows down to Russia hahahha."

@GOTHPontiffInv said:

"Russian oligarch support of Putin killer- SA gov is a joke and not all surprising they know how to bully- Mandela spinning in his grave!"

@mutert001 said:

"Inviting sanctions just like that?"

@vechoecho said:

"That and he no doubt paid squirrel and his crew a nice fat bribe or is it called party funding @PresidencyZA more money in the couch?"

@Mlungisi06 said:

"The US has imposed sanctions, not the United Nations. That said, why then are we not buying importing fuel from Russia?"

Sanctioned Russian tycoon’s R9bn superyacht heads for Cape Town, Mzansi shares mixed feelings

Briefly News previously reported that Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov’s $500 million (about R9.1 billion) superyacht is seemingly headed to South Africa.

On Friday morning, 21 October, the yacht was spotted on the southeast of Hainan Island after sailing into Hong Kong recently.

Mordashov’s superyacht is expected to arrive in Cape Town on Wednesday, 9 November. However, it is unclear if South Africa will be his final destination.

