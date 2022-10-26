The Economic Freedom fighters were denied their application to another court to unseal CR17 bank statements

President Cyril Ramaphosa's campaign documents were sealed in 2019 to protect the privacy of his donors

The judge said it was not in the public interest to have that information released, and the application was dismissed

The EFF lost a court appeal to have CR17 documents unsealed. Image: Thomas Lohnes and Luba Lesolle

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) was denied permission by the High Court in Pretoria to appeal the court's ruling that refused to unseal the CR17 campaign's bank statements.

On Wednesday, the court ruled that there was no need for the matter to be heard by another court, and the EFF had to pay the costs.

According to News 24, bank statements from Cyril Ramaphosa's CR17 campaign were sealed in 2019 by orders of the Deputy Judge President of Gauteng, Aubrey Ledwaba. Ramaphosa's defence asked that the statements be sealed because the documents contained private information about donors, after that, the EFF requested the court to unseal the statements in 2021, and Judge Cassim Sardiwalla denied the party's application.

The judge said that there were no pressing reasons why the documents should be publicised and that the public's interest in the details of the bank statements is not more important than the privacy of the parties involved in the CR17 campaign.

Sardiwalla, who presided again over the EFFs application on Wednesday, dismissed the application with costs after hearing opposing arguments.

"I am satisfied that there are no prospects of success should the matter be dealt with by another court."

The Supreme Court of Appeal is the next viable option for the EFF if they want to continue their fight to get the bank statements unsealed.

South Africans shared some comments on the court case below:

@Ramz51097595 stated:

"There are big sharks involved even judges. What do you expect?"

@MziwoxoloGungq3 posted:

"The judiciary has failed the South African society by not unsealing the CR17 bank statements."

@ALETTAHA wrote:

"Oh, they must be livid!

@Jaack_Maa asked:

"What if this judgment is made by someone whose name is in that."

@4truthbetold4 added:

"Courts protecting the shocked leader."

