PRETORIA - Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe believes that South Africa is not done using coal to generate electricity. He believes coal, gas, nuclear and hydropower should be the main energy suppliers and South Africans agree with him.

Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe believes that the use of coal energy is not over. Image: Waldo Swiegers & Moeletsi Mabe

Source: Getty Images

Mantashe made the remarks while President Cyril Ramaphosa submitted the country’s R1.5 trillion investment plan to move away from coal energy at the COP27 summit. During a parliamentary debate, Mantashe said it was a myth that coal energy was over.

The minister believes that coal will continue playing a crucial role in the country’s energy transition. According to News24, Mantashe allowing the country to move low carbon emissions would be more suited than doing away with fossil fuels.

He said swinging from coal power to renewable energy does not guarantee baseload stability. The minister claimed it would further sink the country into a baseload crisis.

Mantashe also claimed that South Africa’s Renewable Independent Power Producer Programme (REIPPP) was not replacing Eskom. He added that the power utility was not for sale.

Meanwhile, African National Congress National Executive Committee member Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma also stood by the use of coal energy. She recommended using cleaner ways of producing coal energy, IOL reported.

SA reacts to Gwede Mantashe’s comments about coal energy:

Benji de Lange said:

“He is just being honest with the people. We will still be using fossil fuels for many decades to come. Our coal for our electricity.”

Rowan Torr commented:

“So why are we as a nation accepting massive amounts of money to move away from coal??? The whole world can’t be wrong.”

VJ Hasani Ramashia wrote:

“If we can’t use our coal then no one must access them.”

Sabelo Given posted:

“The truth of the matter is: if we eliminate coal there will be so many jobs lost, from mines, truck drivers and those working at power stations. Coal is here to stay forget about load shedding and the environment.”

Sandra Hardie added:

“Given his way, he would destroy every ecologically important area in South Africa.”

