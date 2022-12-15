Former spy boss Arthur Fraser wants the state capture commission of inquiry to throw out the findings against him

The commission recommended that law enforcement re-open the criminal investigation to probe Fraser

He called for all the findings to be thrown out and accused the report of being riddled with factual inaccuracies

JOHANNESBURG - Former spy boss Arthur Fraser made scathing accusations about the state capture commission of inquiry in court documents on Wednesday, 14 December.

Arthur Fraser has slammed the Zondo Commission for the findings and recommendations against him. Image: Phill Magakoe & @Benizela

Fraser filed papers in the Pretoria High Court in an attempt to have the commission’s report to be set aside. He called for all the findings against him to be thrown out and accused the report of being “riddled with factual and legal inaccuracies”.

The commission recommended that a criminal investigation be re-opened to probe Fraser and his involvement in the Principal Agent Network Programme. According to EWN, Fraser argued that he was not given an opportunity to appear before the commission which was a violation.

The former State Security Agency (SSA) director-general believes that the reason he was not afforded an opportunity to appear was that he would have exposed the “real puppet masters” behind the commission. He also accused the commission of colluding with state organs to implicate him.

The Zondo commission previously denied claims that Fraser was never given a chance to appear before the commission. The Citizen reported that Fraser failed to accept the commission’s invitation.

Citizens have shared mixed reactions to the commission’s findings. Here’s what some of them have to say:

Leo Sithembiso Sibaya said:

“He showed the commission the middle finger. Now law enforcement is doing its own investigation because he couldn't be helpful, and that is collusion.”

Stephen Joubert commented:

“The moment these charlatans start claiming to be victims of plots to discredit them, you know without a doubt that they are as guilty as can be.”

Arlette Franks posted:

“Is he not defaming the honourable Judge? Can he PROVE collusion or is he just throwing arrows so some will hit the target?”

Lazarus Luvalo wrote:

“This guy is destroying our country and we are ignoring it.”

Sompisi Phinda added:

“Is that why they had to make changes to the report?”

