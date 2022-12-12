Former prison boss Arthur Fraser is raising eyebrows with new claims that his life has been in danger since reporting the Phala Phala farm theft scandal

Fraser says he was offered millions of rands to make the case "go away" and his life was threatened after he declined

Some South Africans are finding it hard to believe the former spy boss' new allegations and believe he is lying

JOHANNESBURG - Former prison boss Arthur Fraser has revealed that there was a plot to kill him after he allegedly declined to take a R50 million bribe to make the Phala Phala farm theft scandal "go away". However, South Africans seem to be doubting his story.

Arthur Fraser says has been living in hiding since reporting the Phala Phala farm theft to the police. Images: @_AfricanSoil & @TshweuMoleme

The bribe was allegedly offered to Fraser by a Cape Town underworld boss. Earlier this year, Fraser blew the whistle on the Phala Phala theft that took place at President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm in Limpopo in 2020.

Fraser accused the president of breaking several laws such as not reporting the theft to the police and using illegal avenues to retrieve millions of cash that were stuffed in his furniture.

According to IOL, Fraser told the Sunday Independent that he has not seen his family since filing a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa and his accomplices in June at the Rosebank Police Station in Johannesburg.

Fraser also stated that he has been in hiding after finding out there was a hit on his life and his lawyer, Muzi Sikhakhane's life. The former state security boss also stated that the threat to their lives comes from the president or people acting in his interest.

Fraser also stated that he was invited to a meeting where he was told to accept the money and drop the charges or a Pretoria taxi boss, known for the assassinations of prominent people will come after him.

Since Fraser blew the whistle on the Phala Phala farm theft, the Hawks have been able to secure 68 statements related to the burglary, according to EWN.

Here's what South Africans had to say about the allegations:

@Tinyikod3 said:

"Fraser must be charged with concealing a crime. He failed to report the matter to the police."

@derrick_ramone

"Arthur Fraser must be investigated now, surely he is a big liar, if he claims that someone came and bribe him with that amount of money why not open a case against that person? We know they want Cyril to go so that their corrupt cases disappear."

@skmphosamuel said:

"He failed to destroy the buffalo with the Phala Phala theft, now he comes with other stories, liar of note this one."

