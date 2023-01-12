The Economic Freedom Fighters has congratulated the government for deciding to move Eskom to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy

This comes after the governing African National Congress adopted a resolution to move SOEs to relevant government departments

Though the Red Berets applauded the move, it warned that it would not end South Africa's energy crisis

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has welcomed the government's decision to move the ailing power utility, Eskom, to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

The Economic Freedom Fighters has welcomed the government's decision to put Eskom under the energy department's control. Image: Waldo Swiegers & Luca Sola

Source: Getty Images

The opposition party released a statement claiming the move was long overdue as the EFF has continually called for the Department of Public Enterprises to be disbanded and State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) to be moved to other departments.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the move was in line with a resolution adopted by the African National Congress (ANC) during the finalisation of its national elective conference last week.

The resolution stipulates that all SOEs that operate in a specific sector will be moved to the relevant government department.

According to News24, the move could lead to exactly what the Red Berets have been calling for, a dissolution of the public enterprise department.

The EFF cautioned that moving the embattled power utility to a different government department would not spell the end of South Africa's energy problems.

In true EFF fashion, the party took the opportunity to take aim at the ANC government claiming that, as long as the ruling party is at the helm of the nation, loadshedding would be a permanent fixture in South Africa.

The opposition party further accused the ruling party of going along with the apartheid regime, National Party's, supposed plan to have the nation's SOEs privatised to prevent transformation.

South Africans react to the EFF's statement about the decision to move Eskom

South Africans are divided by the government's decision to move Eskom to the energy department.

Here are some comments:

@brixtonius claimed:

"All SOEs need to be privatised now. Take it away from you clowns."

@WouterSePa added:

"The EFF doesn't have a clue, as usual."

@TheNowMovement2 commented:

"The EFF is ready to govern South Africa? Only a fool can believe such."

@barry_niekerk asked:

"And that will help Eskom's woes how?"

@joykhayelihle stated:

"It is about time. Jamnandas does not know what he is doing."

