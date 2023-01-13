Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema slammed the alleged attack on premier Stanley Mathabatha

Limpopo chairperson Mathabatha was allegedly attacked by his fellow members of the African National Congress (ANC)

The Red Berets leader slammed the attack on the chairperson by Limpopo people and said it was a form of self-hate

LIMPOPO - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema slammed members of the African National Congress (ANC) who attacked one of their own.

EFF leader Julius Malema slammed the attack on Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha. Image: Wikus De Wet & Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

ANC Limpopo chairperson and premier Stanley Mathabatha was allegedly attacked by ANC members for reportedly endorsing party president hopeful Zweli Mkhize. The incident sparked anger from the Red Berets leader.

Taking to Twitter, Malema said the attack on Mathabatha by Limpopo people was a form of self-hate.

“They attack him as if he's the one who contested Ranko (Ramaphosa) because it is easy for them to attack one of their own. They will never direct such energy on Zweli, and if anything, Mopani will invite him to speak,” said Malema.

Party members in Limpopo were believed to have offered support to Ramaphosa but later reconsidered when he did not intend on supporting Mathabatha for the position of national chairperson, TimesLIVE reported.

Social media users react to Malema’s remarks

Katleho James said:

“Stan Mathabatha must fall he disregarded branch instructions and went on to vote Mkhize at the conference. But I once thought Malema is EFF though!”

Amrit Laloo posted:

“Both Carl and Malema have been chucked out of the ANC, but they are very much emotionally attached to the ANC. Both are bitter.”

Leo Sithembiso Sibaya wrote:

“He is only protecting a friend, don't take him seriously.”

Mpho Alex Makoela commented:

“Is he an ANC member or not!! Who is he to condemn ANC members? Mxm.”

Titus Podile added:

“If missing ANC politics was a person.”

EFF wants ConCourt to throw out President Cyril Ramaphosa's bid to review Phala Phala report

Briefly News also reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) filed papers in the Constitutional Court to challenge Parliament’s vote on Section 89’s Phala Phala report.

The political party wants the vote that rejected the report to be declared invalid and set aside. However, the move has left citizens unfazed.

EFF Deputy President Floyd Shivambu argued in the affidavit that the report did not provide binding recommendations.

