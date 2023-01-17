The South African national flag will be flown at half-mast for seven days in honour of SA's first democratic speaker of parliament

President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered the period of mourning after anti-apartheid activist and journalist Frene Ginwala died

Ginwala passed at the age of 90 in her Cape Town home on January 12, after suffering a stroke two weeks ago

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared that South Africa will observe seven days of mourning in honour of the founding speaker of SA's democratic parliament, Frene Ginwala.

The South African flag will be flown at half-mast for seven days in honour of Frene Ginwala. Image: Stringer & GULSHAN KHAN

Source: Getty Images

The mourning period will start on Tuesday, January 17, when the South African national flag will be flown at half-mast at all the country's flag stations until January 24.

Ginwala, who is heralded for her contribution to the struggle for a non-sexist and non-racial society, died in her home in Cape Town on January 12, two weeks after a stroke, TimesLIVE reported.

Presidency spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya said Ginwala's official memorial service will be held in Johannesburg at the end of the mourning period on Tuesday, January 24.

Frene Ginwala remembered as trailblazing feminist and anti-apartheid activist

The Conversation described Frene Ginwala as a forceful feminist, an unparalleled political tactician and a loyal member of the African National Congress (ANC).

Among other contributions Ginwala made to building a democratic South Africa, the trailblazer is credited for helping get other anti-apartheid activists across the border and into exile.

Ginwala was also instrumental in setting up an ANC office in Tanzania.

South Africans weigh on the seven days of mourning in honour of Ginwala

South Africans shared tributes to Frene Ginwala on social media. Below are some comments:

@Lebo_Lephoi asked:

"Do we stay home, on a mattress for 7 days? That's how I mourn."

@LetsapaPilgrim quipped:

"We can't mourn in the dark."

@Violet89337720 wished:

"May her soul rest in perfect peace, Amen."

@Oleboge87347128 commented:

"What about Enyobeni victims? What about the mass deaths that happen in the country, he never observes such."

