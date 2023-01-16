President Cyril Ramaphosa came under fire from the Economic Freedom Fighters and the Patriotic Alliance

EFF leader Julius Malema called on citizens to remove the African National Congress (ANC) from power

Leader of the Patriotic Alliance Gayton McKenzie also slammed the president for his failures while in office

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is catching heat from all sides as the country’s energy crisis continues to wreak havoc on citizens.

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has been widely outspoken about Ramaphosa’s leadership and criticised him publicly for loadshedding. He once again slammed the president, saying that the country is collapsing under his leadership.

The Red Berets leader said the picket lines were calling out for citizens. He said South Africans should not be allowed to be turned into a “nation of cowards”.

Malema said that the country looks helpless. He also called for citizens to remove the African National Congress (ANC) from power, according to TimesLIVE.

“We are our own liberators, we must remove the ANC from power, but even before that, Ramaphosa must fall with immediate effect and failure to do that, we must push him out of office,” said Malema.

The EFF leader was not the only politician to speak out against Ramaphosa’s leadership. President of the Patriotic Alliance Gayton McKenzie took to Twitter to call out Ramaphosa’s government.

He said the government would not survive another 12 months of loadshedding. McKenzie added that citizens everywhere had enough.

Citizens react to the politician’s remarks

Elias Kobo said:

“That is an undeniable truth. What can he fix? Some of those who support him do so for personal gains but not because he is performing well. Others back him up out of blindness.”

Hsai Martins commented:

“As if everything was running okay before Ramaphosa. Julius must tell the truth and admit that everything was already collapsing decades ago, when he too was still in the ANC, this is nothing new.”

Caswell Ledya Eff posted:

“Everything is falling apart under Ramaphosa and some fools think it'll change. ANC pot will always bring out the same product.”

Moses Ngubeni wrote:

“Whilst on the other hand he (President) is being praised by the media for his 'GOOD' leadership skills.”

Vincent Hlatshwayo added:

“The unfortunate part is that he doesn't mind because he is loaded with dollars, while poor people are losing the little that they had.”

