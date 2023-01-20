The City of Cape Town's financial books have been deemed pristine by the Auditor General

The Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said Capetonians can rest assured knowing taxpayers' money is being used properly

Citizens pointed out that a clean audit doesn't mean all Cape Town's residents get the service delivery they need

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has once again received a clean audit from the Auditor General (AG) for the 2021/22 financial year.

The Mayor of Cape Town Geordin Hill-Lewis has celebrated the city's clean audit but citizens say it means nothing to people in townships. Image: geordinhl/Twitter & Rodger Bosch/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Celebrating the clean audit, Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said that the city's residents can rest assured knowing that every cent of public funds was used for service delivery. Hill-Lewis added that good governance in Cape Town is non-negotiable.

The Cape Town mayor added that the city would continue to work to keep residents satisfied and deliver its key priorities which include ending loadshedding and improving economic growth to end poverty, IOL reported.

Hill-Lewis lauded how Cape Town has clenched clean audits from the AG since 2006. According to Cape Town etc, the Consulta Citizen Satisfaction Index ranks the metro as the most trusted city in South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

However, some South Africans were quick to point out that even though Cape Town has a long history of clean audits, it doesn't mean all its residents are adequately served.

In 2022, eNCA reported that a number of residents living in Cape Towns' poorer communities felt neglected by the municipality. The communities complained that their basic service delivery needs aren't met and their streets are often overflowing with sewerage.

South Africans react to Cape Town's clean audit from the Auditor General

While some South Africans praised the City of Cape Town for receiving a clean audit, many pointed out that it doesn't mean that all the metro's residents are catered for.

Here is what citizens are saying:

@HlopheCebo asked:

"Congratulations but clean audits don't necessarily mean good service delivery across the metro. Yes, it is great that you can account for the public resources but on the ground is that service delivery evidence eNyanga, Khayelitsha etc?"

@CharlieDance18 added:

"Yes for Cape Town not for the townships like Gugulethu, Nyanga, Langa, Mfuleni, Delft, Phillippi, Khayelitsha, etc. Those areas are neglected by the DA."

@ThaboNk21754989 claimed:

"Clean audit does not mean money was properly used, it means there was a document for each and every cent spent."

@bhanaC celebrated:

"Great work. Imagine, just imagine the DA running our beloved South Africa."

Pics of The Spade hotel in Khayelitsha attracts many customers but Mzansi worried about the crime

In other news, Briefly News reported that a Twitter page promoting businesses operating in townships posted images of a hotel situated in the heart of Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

The post about The Spade Hotel got over 150K views with tweeps enquiring about their offerings.

Twitter users praised the owner for building a four-star establishment that is accessible to everyone and will contribute to the economy and job creation at the same time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News