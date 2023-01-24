President Cyril Ramaphosa wants someone in his office to monitor the money used in provincial budgets

This comes after it came to Ramaphosa's attention that some of the taxpayer's money has sat idle in some budgets

The president said appointing a budget director would improve accountability and transparency

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa is concerned that some funds in the provincial budget allocated by Treasury have gone unused and is mulling over the idea of hiring a budget director to keep an eye on the situation.

Ramaphosa made his intentions about appointing a budget director known while speaking at an African National Congress (ANC) provincial executive meeting in Pietermaritzburg on Monday, January 23.

The president said that it was not okay that money allocated for services went unused while service delivery could be improved, EWN reported.

Ramaphosa added that having somebody on staff to monitor how taxpayers' money was being spent would help bolster accountability and transparency at a provincial and local government level.

Ramaphosa paints dire pictures of loadshedding in South Africa

In another article, EWN also reported that while Ramaphosa said the issue of loadshedding was being dealt with during the same PEC meeting, South Africa lack enough public funds to bring the energy crisis to an end.

The president called on the private sector to assist in providing funds to implement solutions for loadshedding.

South Africans react to Ramaphosa's plans to appoint a budget director

Doubtful South Africans don't believe appointing a budget director will make much of a difference.

Below are some opinions:

@master_otu commented:

"Good idea @CyrilRamaphosa but the person first needs to assess who before what. Who are you giving budget to? Can they be trusted?"

@CaptainPanda777 speculated:

"I'm sure this director will only be requesting small stipends on every transaction."

@Wisdom273 asked:

"Can't we outsource that role to Treasury to avoid problems please?"

@GKhembuza suggested:

"Start with Limpopo."

@watsenase questioned:

"Does this mean that provincial budgets were left unmonitored for the past 29 years. Please!"

@Chrischandon claimed:

"They have the Auditor General who they don't take serious, what's the use?"

