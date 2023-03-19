President Cyril Ramaphosa deployed more than 3,400 SANDF members to help the police fight crime

The South African National Defence Force members will be in operation from 17 March to 17 April under Operation Prosper

The deployment also comes ahead of the highly anticipated EFF National Shutdown which is set to take place on 20 March across the country

President Cyril Ramaphosa is focusing on curbing crime in South Africa. He recently announced that about 3,474 members of the South African National Defence Force have been deployed.

Cyril Ramaphosa has deployed more than 3400 SANDF members. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa deploys SANDF members to help SAPS fight crime

President Ramaphosa informed National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and NCOP Chairperson Amos Masondo that the SANDF members have been deployed and will be on the streets from 17 March to 17 April.

According to TimesLIVE, the initiative which is dubbed Operation Prosper will cost the country R166 million. Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo confirmed the deployments which aimed at maintaining and preserving law and order in South Africa. He said:

"The correspondence to the presiding officers, dated March 17, indicated that 3,474 members of the SANDF have been deployed, effective from March 17 to April 17.

"The employment is in line with section 201(2) (a) of the constitution and section 19 of the Defence Act. An amount of R166,562,058 is expected to be incurred for this deployment."

The deployment also comes ahead of the much anticipated EFF National Shutdown scheduled for Monday 20 March 2023.

Putco set to operate amid national shutdown, says government assured safety measures are in place

In other news, Briefly News reported that the Public Utility Transport Corporation’s (Putco) bus services will be fully operational on Monday, 20 March.

This comes after the corporation overturned its earlier decision to halt services due to the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) planned national shutdown. The move follows a meeting with Transport Minister Lydia Sindisiwe Chikunga, the Southern Africa Bus Operators’ Association and other officials.

The corporation’s Spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu said Putco plans to treat Monday as a normal working day. According to SowetanLIVE, Putco and other bus companies were assured ample security measures would be provided to ensure passenger safety.

