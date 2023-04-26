Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane Zuma has officially announced his bid for the presidency in the 2024 elections

Duduzane said that he is the change that South Africa needs to solve the many challenges facing the nation

President Cyril Ramaphosa sighed the Electoral Amendment Bill, which allows independent candidates to contest the provincial and national elections

DURBAN - Former President Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane Zuma plans to follow in his father's infamous footsteps.

Duduzane Zuma has officially announced his plans to run for the presidency as an independent candidate in the national 2024 elections. Image: Phill Magakoe & RODGER BOSCH

Source: Getty Images

The businessman-turned-politician has his eyes on Union Buildings and has decided to contest the 2024 national elections as an independent candidate.

Speaking on his presidential ambitions, Duduzane said that South Africa is in need of change and poised himself as a potential change-maker.

Duduzane said:

"We tried to do the change route within the ANC. Clearly, it hasn’t worked. So, we will do it outside of the ANC.”

In an interview with SABC News, Zuma said he believes he can clinch victory in the much-anticipated elections.

When asked if he had his father's seal of approval to run for president, Duduzane unequivocally stated that while he valued guidance from elders, he decided on his own.

Duduzane added that the challenges facing South Africans, from poverty, unemployment and crime, should have everyone concerned.

Electoral Amendment Bill paves way for independent candidates to contest 2024 elections

South Africa's Electoral Act previously didn't allow independent candidates to take part in the national elections.

This all changed when the Constitutional Court ruled that the Act was constitutionally invalid and ordered that independent candidates be allowed to stand in the provincial and national elections in June 2020.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Electoral Amendment Bill earlier in April, which now makes it possible for independent candidates to contest the national elections, News24 reported.

South Africans are divided by Duduzane Zuma's presidential aspirations

Below are some comments:

@Shady_1949 said:

"Black People who are principled must support Duduzane Zuma Presidency, the change Agent!"

@June_Hlongwane commemted

"Duduzane Zuma cannot be serious about contesting elections next year. He's not believable, nothing about him compelling, like..."

@Fighter74738558 claimed:

"I'm totally against Duduzane Zuma contesting for the President position in this country."

