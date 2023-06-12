President Cyril Ramaphosa has managed to get SA's leading business leaders back in his corner

The president held a meeting where captains of industry agreed to help government solve SA's various socioeconomic problems

Business leaders have promised not to undermine government's role in SA during the partnership

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has convinced business leaders to come to the table and help address SA's most pressing issues.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has convinced SA business leaders to help solve the country's most pressing problems. Image: Phill Magakoe & Chris Jackson

In an unprecedented move, Ramaphosa met with his Cabinet ministers and SA's leading executives at the Union Buildings on Tuesday, 6 June.

SA business leader to join President Cyril Ramaphosa's crisis committee

Despite heavy criticism about Ramaphosa and government's lethargy in dealing with SA's problems, business leaders came to an agreement that businesses would work with various government departments in three priority areas: energy, logistics and crime, BusinessTech reported.

Industry leaders will now work hand-in-hand with relevant ministers to develop workstreams to eradicate loadshedding by 2024, stabilise and improve the performance of trains and ports and mobilise resources to help prosecute corruption cases.

Business leaders vow to respect government's role in SA

According to Daily Maverick, Business for SA steering committee chair Martin Kingston said that the partnership will not result in business undermining and encroaching on the state's role.

Kingston said the partnership aims to bring in the skills and capacity the big business possesses.

South Africans concerned about collaboration between government and SA businesses

Below are some comments:

@DURITZ79 criticised:

"They can join and advise until they turn blue in the face. @CyrilRamaphosa won’t listen. He takes his orders from @MYANC."

@beetle_1946 questioned:

"Haven't we been here before?"

@motloung_lefa criticised:

"This guy likes useless committees that bear no fruit..."

@MmirwaMotlokwa said:

"Clearly, South Africa must go to elections. We no longer have a government."

@lotlis claimed:

"This guy is not in charge for real."

