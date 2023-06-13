Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis hit the street of Cape Town to connect with residents in light-hearted vox pops

Hill-Lewis asked residents a series of questions, including if they knew who the mayor of Cape Town was

The hilarious responses made for wholesome content that left South Africans singing the Cape Town mayor's praises

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has been the talk of the nation after dropping a charmingly hilarious video of spontaneous Q&A interviews with Cape Town residents.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis hit the streets of Capetown for vox pop interviews with residents. Image: @geordinhl/Twitter

Hill-Lewis hit the streets to ask residents what they admired about Cape Town, and whether they know who the mayor of Cape Town is, TimesLIVE reported.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis connects with residents in charming vox pops

Cape Town's youngest mayor in history got a mixed bag of answers from residents. While some knew him only by name and not by appearance, others didn't were excited to see him roaming among Capetonians.

The resident Hill-Lewis interacted with listed some of the things they love about the city.

From Cape Town's original Gatsby sandwich to the melting pot of culture the city represents, the list of things residents admire about Cape Town ran long.

Here is the video Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis posted on social media.

IOL reported that excited residents took the opportunity to take pictures with the mayor, stunned that he was roaming the streets like an ordinary citizen.

South Africans sing Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis' praises for connecting with residents

Below are some comments:

@goolammv praised:

"If an ANC mayor has to do something like this, they would go with 20 bodyguards and close the roads. Anyway, brilliant stuff from the people's Mayor of Cape Town."

@dramadelinquent said:

"This is the second time now I’m saying I like you. You’re a people’s mayor. Wish more of the DA were like you."

@PizzaBreadz suggested:

"This is definitely something all mayors need to do. It shows confidence within them."

@Nick94481890 added:

"This is so good to see, what a nice surprise made my day."

@CapeComrade claimed:

"This guy makes it tough not to vote for him."

City of Cape Town dubbed Africa’s best city by international brand evaluation firm, ranked 60th globally

In another feel-good story, Briefly News reported that the City of Cape Town received another title after an International firm ranked it the best city in Africa.

London-based brand evaluation consultancy firm Brand Finance released its inaugural Brand Finance City Index on Friday, 19 May.

The rankings were based on a global survey taken by 15 000 people in 20 countries in April 2023.

