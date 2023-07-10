Russian President Vladimir Putin most likely won't attend the BRICS Summit in August physically

Political analyst Rebone Tau claims Russia's war on Ukraine will hinder the president from leaving Moscow

President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that the summit will not be held virtually despite the ICC arrest warrant against Putin

JOHANNESBURG - The much anticipated BRICS summit is around the corner, and Russian President Vladimir Putin's attendance is still up in the air.

A political analyst believes it's highly unlikely that Russian President Vladimir Putin will physically attend The BRICS Summit in August. Image: Kyodo New

Many wonder whether Putin will attend the summit physically in light of the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant against him. Political analyst Rebone Tau thinks Putin's Physical attendance will be highly unlikely.

Over the weekend, President Cyril Ramaphosa ruled out the possibility of a virtual summit, despite the ICC's arrest warrant against Putin.

ICC accuses Vladimir Putin of war crimes, issues arrest warrant

According to the ICC, the Russian president is guilty of war crimes involving kidnapping and relocating Ukrainian children to Russia.

As signatories of the Rome statute, South Africa is obligated to adhere to the ICC arrest warrant and arrest Putin if he sets foot on SA soil.

Expert claims Russia's war in Ukraine might explain Vladimir Putin's absence

Chief among the reasons Tau believes Putin will sit the summit out is because of Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, SABC News reported.

Tau said:

"He Cant face the risk of just leaving the country at this present moment."

The political analyst speculated that Putin would likely attend the summit virtually.

South Africans debate likelihood of Vladimir Putin attending BRICS Summit in-person

Below are some comments:

Lephete Patrick Phokomusi joked:

"They must arrest him virtually because he is not attending physically."

MacLeod Mtambo

"Putin can not come, he has serious problems in his country, both internally and in the war he is engaged in. It is not easy, he is not even sure what is coming next in his own country."

Jose Cloete asked:

"Why would PUTIN come to visit the puppets?"

Olivia Smith said:

"Ok, I don’t know why he’ll skip this meeting. He is SUPPOSED to be there, right?"

Polo Don claimed:

"Putin is not stupid."

Cyril Ramaphosa promised to announce SA’s plan for Vladimir Putin’s controversial BRICS summit attendance

Earlier, Briefly News reported that as South Africans wait with bated breath to see what government would do about Russian President Vladimir Putin's impending visit to SA, President Cyril Ramaphosa sought to assure the country.

Ramaphosa said he would announce what would happen regarding Putin's Brics summit attendance, assuring the situation would be well handled.

The president made the assurances on Tuesday, 6 June, after bilateral talks with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo De Sousa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

