Religious leaders from KwaZulu-Natal threatened to shut the country down with violence if the MK party does not emerge victorious at the 2024 general elections

They spoke at the MK's recent rally in Durban and demanded that the Independent Electoral Commission ensure the party wins

South Africans found the comments distasteful and snubbed the religious leaders' sentiments

Religious leaders threatened to shut Mzansi down if the MK party loses the elections. Images: Ihsaan Haffejee/AFP via Getty Images and Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Kwazulu-Natal religious leaders promised to shut the country down if the African National Congress remained in power and the MK party did not win with a two-thirds majority. South Africans rejected the words and regarded them as violent.

Religious leaders threaten shutdown if elections lost

According to TimesLIVE, the religious leaders spoke at the MK party's recent rally in Kwaximba outside Durban over the weekend on 27 January. Zuma, who the ANC suspended, also attended the rally. One of the leaders, identified as Vader Maluleke, took the podium and gave an address. He was said to represent some religious and traditional leaders at the rally.

"The time is now, and now is the time. There is no way you can be packed here for nothing, and there is no way that can badmouth Nxamalala. As religious leaders, we want to tell them that they stop it today and not tomorrow. I want to say that let us go and change the landscape. And I want to deliver a clear message to the MK leaders nationally, if the 2024 elections don't give MK a two-thirds majority, we will close South Africa for good," he said.

South Africans slam the threat

South Africans on Facebook did not appreciate the threat and criticised the party and the religious leaders.

Kgotla Ditlhake said:

"Imagine voting for a party that threatens to destroy the country. Some Zulus will vote for anything led by a Zulu."

Thembile Nodolo wrote:

"KZN is not controlling this country. No one will shut the country down."

Donald Qhibi added:

"They think South Africa is KwaZulu-Ntal."

Mpho Raphunga added:

"The weed they are smoking is probably messing with their brains."

Blessing Simango exclaimed:

"They need prayers."

MK denies Jacob Zuma supports them because he hates Cyril Ramaphosa

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the MK party denied that former president Jacob Zuma supports the party because he despises the ANC president, Cyril Ramaphosa.

This came after ANC's KZN secretary, Bheki Mtolo, compared Zuma's support for the MK to resigning from the ANC.

South Africans flatly denied this and were confident Zuma hated Ramaphosa's guts.

