The GOOD party has dropped former Springbok coach Peter De Villiers' membership after finding him guilty of sexual misconduct

De Villiers' expulsion has resulted in his removal from his seat as a member of the Western Cape Legislature

The ex-coach is also facing two counts of sexual assault and crimen injuria and was released on bail by the Malmesbury Magistrates Court last week

The GOOD party has dismissed former Springbok coach and former mayoral candidate Peter De Villiers for breaching its code of conduct and constitution.

Former Springbok coach Peter De Villiers was found guilty of sexual misconduct and dismissed from the GOOD party. Images: Duif du Toit/Gallo Images & Brian A. Jackson/South Florida Sun Sentinel

Source: Getty Images

De Villiers found guilty of sexual misconduct

The party's National Management Committee found De Villiers guilty following an internal party probe into sexual misconduct allegations.

The former Springbok coach was suspended from the party last month after a fellow member lodged a formal complaint.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A statement released by the party on Monday explained that the seriousness of the claims against De Villiers, called for his suspension until a disciplinary hearing was concluded:

The party is proud of its record of advocacy for the equal rights of women and girls, and against the plague of gender-based violence in South Africa.”

GOOD's Western Cape Legislature seat

The GOOD party replaced De Villiers' in the Western Cape Provincial Legislature with its deputy secretary-general, Suzette Little.

Little was sworn in on Monday and is set to complete GOOD's term, which ends on 29 May 2024.

De Villiers' criminal case

The former member of the Western Cape Legislature faces two counts of sexual assault and crimen injuria and was released on bail by the Malmesbury Magistrates Court last week.

According to IOL, De Villiers will return to court on 15 May.

Netizens react to De Villiers' expulsion

The news of De Villiers' termination from the GOOD party was met with mixed reviews.

Cameron Peters pointed out the high turnover of GOOD's legislature representatives:

“So your one and only, sole seat in the Western Cape Provincial Parliament is being refilled for the fourth time since 2019 shem. After also being previously occupied by two separate sex offenders.”

A disappointed Afrikaanse African shared:

“Now you can kiss my vote goodbye.”

John Haigh is pleased by GOOD's decision:

"At last! There's some Good done! It's Good that the Good Party has actually done some Good 4 the Good of Good People! This is Good! A sexual deviant booted out for Good!"

Theo Valentine commented:

"No surprise there. He's simply not GOOD enough. GOOD Party fires Peter de Villiers."

Dogla said:

"The Good party is ANC in disguise."

ANC to look into Mapisa-Nqakula allegations

In related Briefly News, the ANC met to discuss the allegations against National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

The speaker is currently on special leave to deal with corruption allegations dating back to when she was Defence Minister. In Parliament, the Democratic Alliance also introduced a motion of no confidence against her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News