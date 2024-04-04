ANCYL SG Mntuwoxolo Ngudle accused former ANC President Jacob Zuma of taking the country down the wrong path while he was at the helm

Ngudle also suggested that international forces tasked the President and his MK Party to change the country's regime

South Africans weren't convinced by the ANCYL's statements and called on Ngudle to focus on issues facing the country's youth

ANCYL SG Mntuwoxolo Ngudle said the ANC suffered with former President Jacob Zuma at the helm. Images: Facebook/Mntuwoxolo Ngudle and Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images

The ANC Youth League believes that the party suffered under the rule of former ANC President Jacob Zuma.

ANCYL accuses Zuma of misleading the nation

Secretary-general Mntuwoxolo Ngudle told the media that the League would continue to speak on the former President, who he said had since removed himself from the mess he created.

According to SABC News, Ngudle called on voters to question the direction the country was taking under Zuma and not be confused by the MK Party's statements.

“How does he defend the ANC when he has put it in more trouble than any other President that has led the ANC.”

ANCYL questions Zuma and MK Party's motives

According to TimesLIVE, Ngudle alluded that parties formed by former ANC members were tasked by foreign intelligence to steer a change in the country's government.

“We are saying the proliferation of political parties that are splinter groups attempting to weaken the ANC electoral support is a regime change agenda driven by reactionary forces internationally and here at home.

Former ANC President lashes out at Zuma

Ngudle is not the first ANC leader to attack Zuma after he left the ruling party to head up the MK Party.

Former ANC President Thabo Mbeki lashed out at Zuma publicly and cautioned citizens against voting for the Zuma-led MK Party.

Mbeki said the country's leadership under Zuma spearheaded the attack on SARS.

Mbeki added that Zuma was campaigning for the MK Party while still a member of the ANC.

South African unimpressed by ANCYL's attack on Zuma

Many netizens were disappointed by the statements made by the ANCYL's SG, with some criticising the ruling party's constant attacks against Zuma.

Scelo Echoh Dube said:

“There seems to be a factory where they produce such low-quality wannabe leaders in the ANCYL, all of them wanting to thrive through former President Zuma’s name and dololo when it comes to what they were elected for, nxa!! Useless.”

King Deco commented:

“Bashing President Zuma is not helping the ANC…It’s counter-productive nje and their de-campaigning themselves.”

Intellectual Patriot was not impressed by the SG:

“May he leave MKP alone and tell us about the electricity and fuel price hikes.”

uPhuya waseMshwathi added:

“ANC strategy: Zuma Zuma Zuma.”

Random Walk critiqued the SG's politics:

“Ngudle has always been a nonsense in politics even back in student politics he was never a think tank.”

Jacob Zuma's IEC appeal

Briefly News reported that Jacob Zuma's legal team is advocating him to be eligible to contest the 2024 General Election.

His defence has argued that the former President was not allowed to appeal his 15-month jail sentence.

It said this leaves room to challenge the IEC's decision to stop Zuma from running.

