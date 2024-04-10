Stella Ndabeni and Lindiwe Sisulu have been named the most fashionable female politicians in South Ah

Briefly News ran a poll to find out which female politicians are always serving looks, and the numbers speak for themselves

The ladies are known for their classy outfits and always commanding attention, and we did a rundown of some of their best looks

Briefly News ran a poll that voted Stella Ndabeni as the most fashionable female politician in the country. Image: stellarated

The numbers are in, and Stella Ndabeni and Lindiwe Sisulu are considered the most fashionable female politicians. Briefly News looked at the times the ladies served looks and the other women who made the cut.

1. Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams

In a Twitter (X) poll run by Briefly News, followers voted the Minister of Small Business Development, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, as the most fashionable female politician in South Africa.

Whether she's rocking a two-piece suit or wearing her signature traditional outfits for a function, the minister never fails to impress Mzansi with her looks and recently turned heads with her 2024 SONA red carpet outfit:

2. Lindiwe Sisulu

Dubbed the "Minister of drip," former Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu is known to serve looks even when faced with controversy.

The mother of four has been a fashion icon in parliament, often outshining her colleagues with her classy, fashion-forward outfits.

She pulled in 35% of the votes in Briefly News' poll, just 5% shy of Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams' numbers, but is still undoubtedly one of the country's most fashionable politicians:

3. Zandile Gumede

Member of the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Legislature Zandile Gumede is also known to put her best foot forward whenever she steps out.

The controversial politician is known for her modest yet elegant outfits. From her stunning formal dresses to her brightly-coloured traditional ensembles, MaGumede never fails to impress:

4. Pemmy Majodina

Last but certainly not least is a member of the National Assembly of South Africa, Pemmy Majodina.

The chief whip of the national assembly is known for her colourful traditional outfits and accessories and always makes a fashion statement before even making a statement:

