Briefly News ran a poll on the best-dressed male politicians in South Africa ahead of the national polls

EFF Commissar and Member of Parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was voted the most stylish, receiving 35.5% of the votes

Julius Malema and Malusi Gigaba tied for second place with 25.8% each, while Mmusi Maimane received 12.9% of the votes

South African politicians are in the limelight ahead of the national polls next month. Briefly News recently ran a poll asking readers about who the best-dressed politician in South Africa is and the results were shocking.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi ranked as the best-dressed politician

South African politicians have an eye for the good things. Many have raised eyebrows after they were spotted rocking expensive clothes, shoes, bags and wristwatches on social media.

Briefly News recently ran a poll asking the readers who the best-dressed male politician in Mzansi is. The poll had Malusi Gigaba, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, Julius Malema and Mmusi Maimane and fans cast their votes based on their opinions.

1. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi voted most stylish male politician

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)'s Commissar and Member of Parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has style for days. The star is usually rocking his EFF regalia in public engagements but he cleans up nice when he decides to.

Affectionately known as The People's Bae, Ndlozi amassed a total of 35.5% of the votes.

2. Malusi Gigaba and Julius Malema receive equal votes

Briefly News readers seem to think EFF Leader Julius Malema and Minister Malusi Gigaba are on the same level when it comes to fashion. The two politicians both got 25.8% of the votes each.

3. Mmusi Maimane among the most stylish politicians

Mmusi Maimane is undoubtedly one of the most stylish male politicians in the country. Briefly News readers also voted for him in the poll. Maimane received 12.9% of the votes.

