The MK Party has joined the list of political parties acting against President Cyril Ramaphosa for his recent address

Ramaphosa addressed the country about the sixth administration's achievements and received a lot of criticism

The MKP said Ramaphosa knowingly used his office as president to benefit the African National Congress

JOHANNESBURG – Political parties are coming out guns blazing for Cyril Ramaphosa after he addressed the nation two days before the general elections.

MKP joins list of parties against Ramaphosa

The latest political party to join the fray is the MK Party after Ramaphosa's address on May 26. @MkhontoweSizwex posted a statement on its X account announcing that it has filed an urgent affidavit in the Electoral Court against Ramaphosa.

The party accused him of trying to influence the outcome of the May 29 elections and misusing his position as president to benefit the African National Congress. The statement admonished Ramaphosa and called for the ANC to be cancelled as a political party and for Ramaphosa to face criminal charges.

"The desperation and gravity of these actions cannot be understated. By leveraging state infrastructure for partisan gain, Ramaphosa and his ANC have not only undermined the principles of fair play and equity essential to democratic competition but also potentially skewered the electorate's perception right before the national elections scheduled for May 29, 2024," the party said.

Read the complete statement here:

ANC supporters snub MK's statement

The ANC's supporters slammed the MKP and pushed its statement aside.

TruthSeeker said:

"We are voting tomorrow for the ANC. What do you expect the electoral court to do with this?"

Madangu said:

"Too late. Tomorrow the drama will end."

Maki Marish said:

"Focus. The elections are tomorrow."

Sonia Zwane said:

"Ramaphosa is president. Even tomorrow, when you vote, he will continue to be president until another one is inaugurated. He can address the nation anytime and anywhere."

VoteANC said:

"You guys are playful."

DA also takes Ramaphosa to the Electoral Court

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the Democratic Alliance also acted against Ramaphosa.

The DA's leader, John Steenhuisen, said the party had instituted legal action at the Electoral Court for Ramaphosa's recent national address.

