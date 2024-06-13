Many social media users criticised the Public Enterprises Minister’s comments on Jacob Zuma, Tom Moyane and Nathi Nhleko's return to politics

Pravin Gordhan believed the reappearance of the trio to active politics spelt a dangerous time for SA

Gordhan further questioned why the country would risk returning to the State Capture era, adding that this was a blow to democracy

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered politics and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Netizens bashed Pravin Gordhan's view on Jacob Zuma, Tom Moyane & Nathi Nhleko's resurgence. Images: Guillem Sartorio/Bloomberg; Esa Alexander/The Times/ Gallo Images and NARDUS ENGELBRECHT/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Many social media users criticised the Public Enterprises Minister’s comments on Jacob Zuma, Tom Moyane and Nathi Nhleko's return to politics.

Pravin Gordhan reportedly believed the resurgence of the MK Party leader and his allies signalled a dangerous time for the nation.

Pravin Gordhan labels trio’s return as a blow to democracy

According to EWN, the former SARS Commissioner and ex-Police Minister were part of the MK Party’s negotiation team as political parties scrambled to form coalitions ahead of Parliament’s first sitting on 14 June 2024.

The duo and the former President were linked to the infamous State Capture. Gordhan questioned why citizens would want the country to return to that period and added that this was a blow to all those who sacrificed themselves for the country’s democracy.

Netizens bash Pravin Gordhan

Many social media users seemed to disagree with the Public Enterprises Minister’s sentiments, with some raising questions about the infamous R51 SAA deal that fell through.

@rudz_16 said:

“I hope you guys asked him how exercising one's democratic right is dangerous.”

@Wisdom273 added:

“The dangerous time was when we learned about R51; those were dangerous times.”

@Makhafula11 asked:

“How's the investigation into the SAA deal going?”

@MosesMaseko5 commented:

“White monopoly is under threat.”

@thabomotlou explained:

“I hold no brief for Zuma hut Gordhan is the last person to speak. It is dangerous that he is still a minister you can ask SAA employees who he has wrecked their lives to this day. They have not received their dues never mind reinstatement.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa signs 3 Bills into law

Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa signed three bills into law a few days before the National Assembly was expected to vote for another president.

Ramaphosa signed the Economic Regulation of Transport Bull, the National Land Transport Amendment Bull and the Municipal Fiscal Powers and Functions Amendment Bill.

South Africans laughed at him and joked that he was signing as many bills into law before he was removed as president.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News