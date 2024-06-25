The premier of KwaZulu-Nata, Thami Ntuli, said the provincial government could discuss the matter of moving the provincial legislature

He said moving it to Ulundu would require a consensus in the government of provincial unity

South Africans did not support him, and many refused to recognise him as the premier of the province

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, governance, political parties and election dynamics.

KZN Premier Thami Ntuli said the province would have to talk about relocating its legislature. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL – KwaZulu-Natal's premier, Thami Ntuli, said there would have to be a consensus before moving the provincial legislature.

Ntuli says moving provincial legislature to be discussed

@ZANewsFlash posted a video of Ntuli addressing the media at a press briefing. He said he is aware that some believe the government would move the legislature to Ulundi. He said this matter requires discussions and will not be ignored. He added that there must be a consensus in the provincial government.

Ntuli was recently sworn in as KZN's premier and announced his cabinet from the government of provincial unity. The cabinet includes members from the Democratic Alliance, the Inkatha Freedom Party and the African National Congress. View the video here:

Netizens reject Ntuli

South Africans were not interested in what Ntuli said.

Izintomadoda said:

"He must calm down. He is too excited. Let's see if he finishes 30 days in office."

Sel B said:

"We don't care, and we reject him! In fact, who voted for him?"

Indangaöa YaMaphephethe said:

"We all know about the consensus needed here."

Dumisani Khumalo Snr said:

"As if moving the legislature means anything. African politicians have to be the dumbest people on earth: high on classism, obsessed with the pageantry of democracy and yet empty on progressive action."

George said:

"Waste of time and money."

SA had mixed reactions to government of provincial unity in KZN

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that South Africans had different views of the government that emerged in KZN.

Some believed the parties coming together was good for them, while others thought it spelled trouble.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News