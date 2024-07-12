The MKP, supported by the EFF, wants to be recognised as the official opposition in Parliament and seeks priority in speaking order during debates

The MKP argues for this change due to its 14.5% vote share and 58 seats, while the DA, now part of the coalition government, no longer serves as the official opposition

Speaker Thoko Didiza stated the issue should be addressed by the rules review committee

Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, has covered local elections, policy changes, the State of the Nation Address and political news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.

The MKP wants to be recognised as the official opposition. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images and Deaan Vivier/Beeld/Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) wants to be recognised as the official opposition in Parliament

According to the party, they want this alongside a request for priority in speaking order during debates.

This demand is backed by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), which argues that the speaker's list should reflect the MKP’s representation size in the assembly.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

See the post on X below:

MKP received more votes than EFF

During Thursday's National Assembly programme committee sitting, the MK Party emphasised its position and highlighted its significant electoral gains.

The party secured 14.5% of the vote in the last elections, earning 58 seats in the National Assembly and becoming the third-largest party in South Africa.

However, the Democratic Alliance (DA), which holds the second-largest number of seats, has joined the coalition government and no longer functions as the official opposition.

This shift has prompted the EFF to advocate for the MK Party's elevation in the parliamentary hierarchy.

In a report by 702, EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi articulated this stance, stressing the impracticality of the current debate order.

“But they [the DA] can’t speak first. They can’t speak before MK. They are in government. Imagine if the minister of agriculture [DA leader John Steenhuisen] is debating and the first respondent is the ANC [African National Congress].

"The DA, and the official opposition is going to come in fourth opportunity - there’s no debate for about four speakers."

No confirmation yet

Speaker Thoko Didiza responded by noting that the matter falls outside her jurisdiction and should be addressed by the rules review committee.

As Parliament navigates these requests, the MK Party and EFF continue to push for structural changes that reflect the evolving political landscape and ensure equitable representation during legislative debates.

"No opposition left," says Mzansi as nine parties join the GNU

Briefly News reported that the Government of National Unity (GNU) now includes nine political parties, with the United Democratic Movement (UDM) and Rise Mzansi recently joining.

This expansion has sparked diverse reactions on social media, with concerns about the dilution of opposition power and the decision-making process.

Rise Mzansi's leader, Songezo Zibi, emphasised the importance of their participation in ensuring the aspirations of their electorate are represented in Parliament.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News