The president of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, has hit back against President Cyril Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa accused him of insulting his father and challenged him to be more mature during debates

Malema responded and called Ramaphosa a crybaby and denied insulting his father, saying that the two figures respected each other

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial and local governance, political parties and Parliament.

Julius Malema hit back against Ramaphosa. Images: GCIS

Source: Original

JOHANNESBURG — The president of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julus Malema, denied insulting President Cyril Ramaphosa's father. He also called Ramaphosa a crybaby.

Malema hits back against Ramaphosa

According to TimesLIVE, Malema's response came after Ramaphosa hit back against criticism Malema levelled against him. Ramaphosa said Malema mocked the fact that his father was a policeman during apartheid and slammed Malema for playing the man and not the ball. Malema flatly denied that he insulted the president.

Malema dismissed the claims and called Ramaphosa a crybaby.

"We never cry because we are not crybabies,"he said.

He said Parliament and political work was for people with thick skins. He also responded to the question Ramaphosa asked when he asked him where he was during the apartheid era. He said it was physically impossible for him to be there, and Ramaphosa must ask his parents, as Malema was born in 1981.

South Africans question Malema

Netizens on Facebook questioned whether Malema understood that Ramaphosa was asking a rhetorical question. Some also roasted him.

Lee Sithole said:

"You can't expect people with a PhD in political sciences to know what a rhetorical question is."

Ayo-its Triggs said:

"It was a rhetorical question. We all know he wasn't there."

Moshe Mane said:

"Clearly, Julius doesn't understand the full context of the phrase, waar was jy."

Ayanda Mbele said:

"This guy is still entertaining such trivial politics when his SME is on a decline."

Angelo Loock said:

"Then stop acting as if you were there. Stop acting as if you were in Mandela's shoes."

