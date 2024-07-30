The ANC’s National Disciplinary Committee has upheld the three-year suspension handed to Mandla Msibi

The former ANC Mpumalanga Treasurer was found guilty of trying to sabotage the 2024 January 8 celebrations

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula confirmed the NDC’s decision during his press briefing on 29 July 2024

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered politics and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Scores of social media users welcomed the decision to uphold the party’s provincial leadership’s decision to suspend Mandla Msibi. Images: DAVID HARRISON/AFP/Getty Images and X/@PhathizweZungu.

Source: UGC

Many netizens have welcomed the ANC National Disciplinary Committee’s decision to uphold the party’s provincial leadership’s decision to suspend Mandla Msibi.

Mpumalanga ANC Treasurer suspended

The former ANC Mpumalanga Treasurer was found guilty of attempting to sabotage the ANC’s January 8 celebrations at the Mbombela Stadium in January 2024. ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the NDC dismissed Msibi's appeal to have his three-year suspension lifted.

During the party’s media briefing on 29 July 2024, @MbalulaFikile said that despite the ANC calling for the NDC to institute a harsher sentence against Msibi, the committee kept him on suspension:

He added that Msibi’s actions showed a disregard for President Cyril Ramaphosa and the party’s code of conduct:

“The planning for the march had gone beyond the stage of attempt, and the evidence showed that the organisers, including the appellant [Msibi], were defiant and not prepared to heed the call of [the] ANC.

In April 2024, the ANC in Mpumalanga suspended Msibi for three years, but two were deferred on condition he did not commit the same offence.

Mzansi welcomes ANC's stance

While some netizens welcomed the ANC’s decision, others attributed Msibi’s suspension to the alleged friction between the former Treasurer and the party’s Provincial Chairperson.

@MthabineJustice asked:

“When will he close down Mpumalanga again? 😂😂”

@Modiba_Aubrey_M wondered:

“Politics is just a flavour of time, man! Who would have thought that this guy could be suspended like this?”

@HMgxaji said:

“It’s long overdue that criminal should never have been allowed to contest at the Provincial level.”

@eliotchauke1 commented:

“Center is not holding.”

@mgiba_jeff added:

“Cde Mandla Msibi and Cde Mandla Ndlovu must stop fighting each other.”

Mandla Msibi: Double murder charges withdrawn

In related Briefly News, the murder and attempted murder charges against Mandla Msibi were dropped.

The former Mpumalanga Agriculture MEC was allegedly linked to the fatal shooting of Sindela Sipho Lubisi and Dingane Ngwenya in 2021.

The trial against the Msibi and his co-accused was due to begin at the Mpumalanga High Court in Mbombela.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News