ANC Gauteng Secretary Thembinkosi Nciza said the time for Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda to step aside has come. Images: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images and Instagram/tknciza_sa.

The ANC’s Gauteng Secretary said the time had come to elect a mayor who would stabilise Johannesburg.

ANC to name new mayoral candidate

Thembinkosi Nciza said the time for Kabelo Gwamanda to step aside from the mayoral position had arrived. Nciza’s statement came amid speculation over the future as the City’s number one citizen. Nciza explained that the coalition would reveal the name of its new mayoral candidate soon:

"…we will be able to do so by the end of next week."

According to EWN, Nciza also applauded Gwamanda for his work during his year at the City’s helm.

Netizens call for service delivery

Several social media users hoped the ANC’s new candidate would prioritise service delivery.

@esimpire said:

“As long as the new major provides services to the community of Johannesburg.”

@SACricketLover1 added:

“Honestly, if such an obvious step can take this long, it just shows how bad the ANC is. I hope they don’t give us another mampara.”

@Brettbenraphael wondered:

“Is the ANC doing this because Kabelo says ‘I'm a black child and targeted’ or because ‘I'm a black man from Soweto’? It def not because he's incompetent. Hell no. He fits right in with the ANC.”

@dube_lindi stated:

“Happy women's month gift for the Joburg people 😁”

@gpreller added:

“Hopefully, not just a new mayor but a whole new administration for @CityofJoburgZA.”

