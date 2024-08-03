ANC Gauteng Secretary Calls for New Mayor to Stabilise Johannesburg
- The ANC’s Gauteng Secretary said the time had come to elect a new mayor who would stabilise Johannesburg
- Thembinkosi Nciza said the time for Kabelo Gwamanda to step aside from the mayoral position had arrived
- The party’s provincial secretary said a new mayoral candidate would be announced within the week
ANC to name new mayoral candidate
Thembinkosi Nciza said the time for Kabelo Gwamanda to step aside from the mayoral position had arrived. Nciza’s statement came amid speculation over the future as the City’s number one citizen. Nciza explained that the coalition would reveal the name of its new mayoral candidate soon:
"…we will be able to do so by the end of next week."
According to EWN, Nciza also applauded Gwamanda for his work during his year at the City’s helm.
Netizens call for service delivery
Several social media users hoped the ANC’s new candidate would prioritise service delivery.
@esimpire said:
“As long as the new major provides services to the community of Johannesburg.”
@SACricketLover1 added:
“Honestly, if such an obvious step can take this long, it just shows how bad the ANC is. I hope they don’t give us another mampara.”
@Brettbenraphael wondered:
“Is the ANC doing this because Kabelo says ‘I'm a black child and targeted’ or because ‘I'm a black man from Soweto’? It def not because he's incompetent. Hell no. He fits right in with the ANC.”
@dube_lindi stated:
“Happy women's month gift for the Joburg people 😁”
@gpreller added:
“Hopefully, not just a new mayor but a whole new administration for @CityofJoburgZA.”
Joburg residents slam Joburg mayor
Briefly News previously reported that Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda sparked controversy by labelling opponents of Johannesburg's new R200 electricity surcharge as stooges.
Critics condemned the mayor as unprofessional and disrespectful.
Despite claims of fairness, the surcharge divided opinions, with residents urging better communication and transparency from the City.
